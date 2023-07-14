Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Community Health Systems: Struggling To Handle Costs It Seems

Jul. 14, 2023 5:09 AM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)
Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
24 Followers

Summary

  • Community Health Systems Inc posted a significant drop in its bottom line in Q1 2023, with an EPS of negative $0.4, down from negative $0.01 in Q1 2022.
  • CYH is selling two of its hospitals in North Carolina to Novant Health for $320 million, which will help address its high long-term debts of over $11 billion.
  • Despite generating revenues above its current market cap of around $550 million, the company is viewed as a risky investment due to its poor bottom line and growing debt position.

Doctors and nurses working at the hospital

Hispanolistic

Investment Outline

Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH), has seen a very significant drop in its bottom line from the results posted in 2022. The EPS landed at negative $0.4 for Q1 in 2023, down from a negative $0.01 in

This article was written by

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
24 Followers
I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.