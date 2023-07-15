Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bekaert: Cyclical But Trading Too Cheap At A 13% Free Cash Flow Yield

Jul. 15, 2023 10:45 AM ETNV Bekaert SA (BEKAY), BEKSF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bekaert is a specialist in steel wiring. Almost half of its business is related to the automotive sector (steelwire threads in tires).
  • The company's underlying earnings were very strong in 2022, but the reported results were just so-so due to a non-cash impairment charge.
  • The company still expects to increase its revenue by 3% per year until 2026 and boost its EBIT margin to 9-11%.
  • Using the lower end of that range, the EPS would come in around 7 EUR in 2026.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

closeup inside car tire metal steel wire structure to strengthen the tyre.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been four years since I last discussed Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKSF) (OTCPK:BEKAY) and back in 2019 I argued that Bekaert was worth having a look at, but I wasn't too sure about the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.35K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no stock in Bekaert but I may try to write put options. I do own bonds of Bekaert.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.