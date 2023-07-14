Feverpitched

I must admit that I was unnecessarily too cautious over the fortunes of leading shopping center REIT Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in my previous update in October 2022.

I had noted that SPG formed a bottom but was caught up on whether worse macroeconomic conditions could further impact Simon amid elevated interest rates.

However, my worries were overstated, and I should have followed through with the constructive price action that occurred then. Instead, I was overly focused on wanting to see a further de-rating in SPG, which never came, given its market leadership in premium retail properties.

Simon's Q1 earnings release in May 2023 underscored the robustness of its business model as it raised the lower end of its guidance, leading to an improved midpoint FFO outlook. Its Same-store NOI growth remained robust, as Simon reported a 4% YoY increase in domestic property NOI, while portfolio NOI also grew 3.9% YoY.

Moreover, it exceeded management's initial 2% expectations, demonstrating that my cautious thesis about Simon's business model was incorrect. Management also assured investors it remains confident of "achieving at least 3% plus [NOI growth] for the full year," despite tough comps in the first half.

Furthermore, the most highly-anticipated recession that led to doom and gloom fears late last year has yet to pan out. Astute investors have likely ignored these economists' pessimism, as SPG has surged well above its September 2022 lows.

In addition, Amazon's (AMZN) record from Day one of its Prime Day event showed that consumer spending remains strong, as it posted "the single largest sales day in company history."

As such, I believe it's appropriate for SPG buyers to assess whether the current levels are still attractive for them to add more positions, notwithstanding its remarkable recovery.

The real estate sector as a whole remains significantly undervalued as investors worry over the commercial property uncertainties from the regional banking fallout. In addition, with interest rates expected to stay high in the near term, a significant upward re-rating thesis could prove overly aggressive for now.

Despite that, Simon's premium portfolio should help underpin solid occupancy rates as it looks to recover its previous 95% record moving forward. While the secular risks from e-commerce cannot be understated, Simon also benefits from providing "consumers with unique shopping experiences that are difficult to replicate elsewhere." Coupled with its premium properties, it could provide Simon with a significant advantage as "retailers are becoming more selective with their physical locations."

Therefore, I assessed that the macro and industry dynamics remain favorable for SPG. In addition, my conviction in SPG at the current levels is bolstered by its relative undervaluation to its long-term averages.

Accordingly, SPG last traded at a forward AFFO per share multiple of 11.1x, well below its 10Y average of 15.5x. In addition, its forward dividend yield of 6.1% remains markedly above its 10Y average of 4.9%. However, with interest rates expected to be high in the near term, I don't anticipate a sharp re-rating in SPG's valuation to its long-term averages.

Despite that, I'm also keenly aware that the Fed is likely much closer to the end of its rate hikes. As such, astute market operators have already capitalized on SPG's peak pessimism, adding aggressively late last year.

SPG price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, dip buyers picked SPG's October lows, as they anticipated that its valuation was highly attractive back then. It remains reasonable at the current levels, even though a further mean-reversion will likely require momentum buyers to follow through with more conviction.

Moreover, I gleaned that SPG's downtrend bias seems to have reversed, as bottom-fishers defended its lows in April, forming a higher low and allowing it to consolidate constructively.

Notably, SPG is on track to re-test its February highs, a critical resistance zone that saw sellers returning in force. However, with the anticipated reversal in trend, I don't expect SPG's April lows to be breached decisively moving ahead.

With SPG still trading at an attractive valuation amid increasingly bullish price action, I believe it's apt for me to be more constructive at the current levels. SPG holders should consider near-term pullbacks as opportunities to add more positions while awaiting more clarity over the FOMC's position moving ahead.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!