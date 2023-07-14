Wall Street Breakfast: Low Bar

Low bar

Banks will kick off the Q2 earnings season today, leading off with JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC). For the most part, analyst earnings revisions don't paint a pretty picture. Only one of the Big 6 U.S. Banks saw its Q1 earnings consensus estimate rise over the past six months. Analysts have cut their Q2 earnings estimates the most for Goldman (GS), which is expected to post its worst quarterly earnings in years, and Morgan Stanley (MS).



Rate repercussions: Part of the reason for the lower expectations for bank earnings is that deposit costs are continuing to rise as the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hiking path continues, albeit at a slower pace. Jefferies' Ken Usdin expects deposit mix shifts and elevated competition to weigh on funding costs, while reserves for bad credit will likely increase. "Expect Q2 to be similar to Q1 with deposit betas and non-interest bearing deposit outflows driving stock performance," said Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.



Credit focus: The one bright spot is credit, excluding subprime consumer. "It's a double-edged sword because the good news is credit is good, but the bad news is that this could mean rates need to go even higher, which will likely put more pressure on deposit betas and non-interest bearing) outflow," said Graseck. CFRA's Kenneth Leon sees rising credit risks for personal loans and credit card balances, both Q/Q and Y/Y.



SA commentary: SA analyst Logan Kane said JPMorgan looks like the best bet at this time, having likely emerged as the big winner from the spring bank panic. Juxtaposed Ideas remains bullish on Citigroup, given its well-diversified portfolio and sustained efforts in improving operating efficiency. As for Wells Fargo, Labutes IR said its operating performance is not expected to improve significantly in Q2 due to weak fundamentals and other issues. (12 comments)

Not a security

XRP (XRP-USD) soared over 70% after a judge ruled that the cryptocurrency isn't a security in terms of sales to the general public. However, it denied Ripple Labs' motion for summary judgment regarding institutional sales and will issue a separate order for a trial date in due course. After the ruling, Coinbase (COIN) relisted XRP. The token saw its market cap swell 64% over the last day, triggering a broader rally in the crypto market, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) up 3%. In 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple for allegedly raising more than $1.3B through an unregistered digital asset securities offering. (58 comments)

More support

China's central bank has signaled that more support for the economy could be on the way, while its financial regulators are looking to woo global investors at a time when its economy has been hit by persisting weakness and geopolitical tensions. Officials at the People's Bank of China hinted at adjustments to the reserve requirement ratio and easing of property controls. In separate news, China's financial regulators invited some of the world's top investors to a rare symposium next week as they try to shore up foreign investor confidence. "Some markets are bracing for the sort of bazooka stimulus response that we have seen in the recent past," ING economists said. "But we are not at all sure we will see that this time."

Free vaccines

The CDC has announced a program to provide free COVID-19 shots for those without insurance coverage, following an end to government-led procurements. The program, which will be launched in the fall after COVID vaccines move onto the commercial market, will end in December 2024. The move comes in the wake of Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), and Novavax (NVAX) updating their COVID shots to target currently circulating variants. To note, the emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) COVID vaccine was revoked by the FDA at the request of the company, given no additional demand in the U.S. (55 comments)