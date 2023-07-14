Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ETO: Solid Global Equities Fund Yielding 7.1%

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a global equities-focused closed-end fund that offers high total returns and high current income.
  • The ETO fund has a global stock portfolio, with 40% invested in U.S. equities, 40% in global equities, and 20% in fixed-income securities, and pays a 7.1% forward distribution yield.
  • Despite a challenging 2022, the ETO fund is considered a solid choice for income-oriented investors due to its long-term track record of delivering total returns sufficient to fund its distribution.

Autumn in the Boston Public Garden

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

After writing several critical articles on Eaton Vance closed-end funds ("CEF"), it is refreshing to finally come across an Eaton Vance sponsored fund that is not an amortizing 'return of principal' fund that the firm wrote a

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.31K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

gman1253 profile picture
gman1253
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (1.25K)
How about comparing to ETG ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.