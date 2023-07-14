JuSun

Growth stocks can be great to own, so long as they are purchased at a reasonable valuation. What's even better is if they also paid investors a meaningful yield while they wait for the capital appreciation potential to play out.

This brings me to Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), which I last covered here back in December of last year, highlighting its record revenues and beaten down stock price.

It appears that the bullish thesis has worked out, as the stock has given investors a 23% total return since then, comparing favorably to the 14% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I discuss recent developments and why the stock remains a good growth and income pick.

Why SWKS?

Skyworks Solutions makes innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors that empower the wireless networking revolution. In an world that's increasingly being billed as the 'Internet of Things', SWKS' products have played an important role in helping to realize it. This is reflected by the robust revenue growth over the past 10 years, with growth picking up steam since 2020, as shown below.

YCharts

Skyworks' success is largely due to its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for wireless technology. It supplies components and services for a variety of wireless communication applications such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular base stations, satellite communications, automotive infotainment systems and more. The company's portfolio is broad enough that it can easily adjust its products in response to changing customer needs and market trends.

SWKS' leading position in the mobile products space includes having industry juggernaut Apple (AAPL) as its biggest customer. Its ability to serve its customers stems from its manufacturing scale and know-how with the ability to supply hundreds of RF products per year.

The semiconductor industry is all about scale, and having the ability to scale and provide high volumes gives SWKS a key advantage over new entrants and enables a degree of pricing power. This is reflected by SWKS' A Profitability grade, with very healthy EBITDA and Net Income margins of 27% and 36.5%, which are well in excess of the sector median, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, SWKS delivered a higher gross margin of 50% during its fiscal second quarter, compared to the 47% for the trailing 12 months. Mobile represented 60% of total Q2 revenue and encouragingly, SWKS saw YoY growth from Apple. However, total revenue declined by 14%, due to weakness in demand from the Android ecosystem as it continues to destock inventory.

Thanks to high profitability, cash flow generation is strong, as cash flow from operations was $412 million against just $45 million of capital expenditures. This resulted in robust free cash flow of $366 million and a respectable cash flow margin of 32%. This is on back of a strong fiscal Q1, and for the first half of the fiscal year, SWKS generated record free cash flow of $1.1 billion and 43% free cash flow margin.

Looking ahead, management maintains guidance for above 30% cash flow margin as it doesn't need to elevate capital spending. SWKS also has plenty of opportunities ahead, as we are still in the earnings of the 5G upgrade cycle and use cases for SWKS' products are abundant.

This includes small-cell deployments with a Japanese telecommunications company, and enhanced Power-over-Ethernet functionality to Cisco (CSCO) for their enterprise networks. WiFi also represents an incremental opportunity, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Cisco forecast that number of hotspots worldwide to reach 600 million this year. And as a market leader, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to benefit as deployments expand and the shift to WiFi 7 drives increasing complexity. In addition, the average U.S. household today has more than 10 wirelessly connected devices. Each of these devices requires fast connections, low latency and efficient battery life. All enabled by our integrated solutions.

SWKS also has opportunities to provide programmable timing solutions to the top U.S. satellite provider and automotive continues to see YoY revenue growth. Speaking of which, the automotive segment remains largely untapped for SWKS to add advanced connectivity. EVs represent a small but rapidly growing share of the total market and are expected to expand 4x by 2027.

Risks to SWKS include a slow-down in capital spending from key customers, which could happen if interest rates were materially higher and if the U.S. enters a worse than expected recession. Also, SWKS remains highly reliant on its largest customer, Apple, which represented 64% of revenue during fiscal Q2. However, I would expect for that percentage to trend down as spending from the Android system normalizes and as SWKS continues to gain traction in the other aforementioned segments.

At the same time, SWKS retains plenty of cash flow, as mentioned earlier, to invest in its business expansion priorities. It's also rather immune to higher interest rates due to the backing of a strong balance sheet. This is reflected by a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 0.62x sitting well under the 3.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies.

This lends support to the 2.2% dividend yield, which is well-protected by a 24% payout ratio. It also comes with 7 years of consecutive growth and has a 5-year CAGR of 14%. To put it into perspective, SWKS is essentially a growth stock that pays a yield that is well in excess of the 1.45% yield of the S&P 500 and which comes with a much higher growth rate.

Admittedly, SWKS no longer as cheap as it was last December. However, it's not expensive either, at the current price of $114 with a forward PE of 13.6, sitting well under its normal PE of 17.1. At the current PE, the bar isn't set very high, and SWKS could reasonably grow its EPS in the high single digit annually in the medium term after supply chains normalize. As such, I believe a forward PE of at least 15x is warranted, equating to a potential 12% total return in the near term.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Skyworks continues to capitalize on the growing demand for wireless technology, and now, with 5G being introduced, this presents a whole new range of opportunities that SWKS can take advantage of. Furthermore, the company has strong cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet which ensures its dividend is well-protected and there is plenty of retained cash flow to invest in business expansion.

While the stock isn't as cheap as it was in December of last year, I believe it still represents decent value. Bearing in mind the risks, investors have the opportunity to participate in this growth play while getting paid a higher and potentially faster growing dividend than the market average.