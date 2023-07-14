naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Tech currently rules with the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gaining more than 30% during the last year while the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) barely managed 2.3%. However, looking further into the past, it is the Consumer sector that has prevailed with a three-year upside of 48.6% as charted below.

Data by YCharts

Now, just like Tech, Consumer Staples have suffered from the aggressive pace of rate hikes as of March last year, which has been accompanied by the tightening of monetary conditions. On the other hand, this traditionally defensive sector did not benefit from the Generative AI catalyst which helped the tech-heavy ETF, and there are also sector-specific reasons for its underperformance as this thesis will elaborate upon. The aim is also to assess whether the latest inflation figures could help uplift IYK and make the case for a rotation back to Consumer Staples.

I start by highlighting the names it holds before showing how revenue growth has been impacted.

Customers are Consuming in moderation

Tracking the Russell 1000 Consumer Staples RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, IYK charges fees of 0.39% and held 53 U.S. stocks as of July 12, with the first twenty pictured below. This list shows that the ETF's underlying fund is heavily skewed toward some big names like Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP), and Coca-Cola (KO) which together make up nearly 38% of the overall weight. There are also healthcare names in the form of CVS Health Corp (CVS) and McKesson Corp (MCK) whose products have attained the necessity status.

Table Built using data from (www.ishares.com)

Normally, these are the names that investors choose during periods of economic uncertainty and past recessions as they used to be synonymous with sustained revenue growth, lower volatility, and higher margins thanks to pricing power. However, this time things seem different.

In this case, the quarterly YoY revenue growth shows that except for Mondelez International (MDLZ), CVS, PepsiCo, and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (to some extent), things have been more subdued for the others. Well, these nine stocks do not represent IYZ's 53 holdings for sure, but they nonetheless make up for 63% of its overall weight, which is significant.

Data by YCharts

Another observation is that some, for example, Coca-Cola and McKesson are growing at a much slower pace than before while for others, growth is either negative or anemic.

Looking for an explanation, besides competition and product strategy-related reasons, there is the fact that brands now have to go through mass distribution channels to reach the end customer. These distributors in turn have to aggregate their purchases from different suppliers while at the same time ensuring that each brand gets the required level of differentiation in terms of pricing. All these keep on increasing the time to market and cost of sales, signifying that the final price charged to the customer has to be raised. These problems are exacerbated by the change in consumer habits following Covid for example eating more healthy food. Thus, more frequent changes need to be made to the product configuration by producers and also the way they reach consumers, by distributors.

There is also the profitability aspect to consider.

Margins Pressures

First, these companies have been suffering from the rise in the prices of raw materials in the aftermath of Covid followed by higher wages in the services sector later on. Noteworthily, in contrast to the past, namely before 2016-2018, it has been more difficult to pass on additional expenses to customers, due to competitive pressures. Thus, as a consequence of absorbing some of the costs, the gross profit margins have been pressured, with the notable exception of Altria Group (MO) as shown below for the last three years as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, with both lower revenue growth and margins under pressure, it is not surprising that investors have mostly shunned Consumer Staples and instead rotated into Tech, which after benefiting from digital transformation after the pandemic hit, now looks poised to take advantage of artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, this underperformance seems not to be constrained to the IYK only. Thus, as pictured below, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLP) has also suffered from outflows on a YTD basis with the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (VDC) managing to gain just under 1%.

Comparison with peers (seekingalpha.com)

Looking deeper, both the SPDR and Vanguard ETFs provide exposure to U.S. stocks and, as passive funds, their fees are much less than for IYK, which accounts for their popularity among investors. As such, they have much more assets under management.

However, as for distributions paid to shareholders, it is important to note that while the yield is lower than peers, IYK's dividends have been growing at a faster pace on a three-year CAGR basis. Now, the dividend is one of the factors that makes Consumer Staples appealing and this is the reason why the performance of this sector is normally correlated to the U.S. 10-year yield. For this purpose, stocks forming part of this sector generally provide visibility on their topline and their dividend payments. However, their attractiveness also depends on prevailing interest rates which in turn is determined by how the Fed is addressing the inflation problem.

The Interest Rate Effect and Inflation

The iShares ETF benefited significantly from lower interest rates till March 2022 as shown in the blue chart below in a period where the 10-Year Treasury Rate was below 3%. Beyond this period, it has been more of an erratic path for IYK with one of the reasons for this being investors preferring to buy 10-year government bonds which in addition to being haven assets come with higher yields of well above 3%.

Data by YCharts

Now, since the latest print shows that both inflation and core inflation have come down on a sequential basis as shown in the chart below, more people are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. However, this may not be the case as inflation remains above the Fed's average target rate of 2% which means that rates may have to be raised further. This implies that the 10-year yield should move higher, with further tightening of monetary policy also supported by the economy proving to be more resilient than expected.

Data by YCharts

In these conditions, this means that treasury yields are likely to stay on the high side for longer and should logically be the preferred choice for income seekers over equities. Another reason for preferring government bonds is that, despite economic resiliency, uncertainty still persists. For this matter, the economy added relatively few jobs in June, which is one of the smallest rates of addition in the last two and a half years.

Furthermore, the labor market remains tight as wage growth has been sustained. In this case, unlike Tech which has the flexibility to carry out tens of thousands of job cuts, this has proved more difficult for Consumer Staples. Tellingly, while companies operating within this sector manufacture items such as food and toothpaste people need whatever the economic cycle, they are not immune to demand weakness. At the same time, wage inflation should continue to pressure profitability while high borrowing costs weigh on risk appetite in general.

In these conditions, it is better to avoid investing in IYK, especially given that the market seems to have found an alternative in Tech.

Not Time to Rotate back into Staples

Moreover, Tech, especially the big names forming part of QQQ's holdings, which were previously perceived as cyclical, or subject to the whims of the economy now seem to be positioned as the new defensive sector. This role was previously played by Consumer staples.

Looking forward, the only bright spot for this sector could come during a recession. To support this statement, during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, IYK, as per the blue chart below, suffered from a lower degree of volatility than QQQ.

Data by YCharts

However, this possibility looks remote, with the economy being resilient and the Fed likely to maintain interest rates higher for longer.

In conclusion, with Tech still shining due to the trillions of dollars of economic opportunities in AI, the time for Consumer Staples to regain their past glory as a defensive sector has not come as it is unable to deliver the same level of growth as in the past.