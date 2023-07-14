Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After Dramatic Week, Capital Markets Are Stabilizing

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.61K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar appears to be broadly consolidating ahead of the weekend. Among the G10 currencies, the Canadian dollar's 1.2% gain is the least, and it made new 10-month highs earlier today.
  • The beleaguered Scandis soared. The Norwegian krone's 6.6% advance followed by the Swedish krona's 5.8% surge led the major currencies higher.
  • Most Asia-Pacific bourses but Tokyo advanced today. Taiwan and South Korea led today's advance, but Hong Kong's 5.7% advance leads the week's surge.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is stalling after rallying for the past five sessions.
  • US index futures are sporting minor losses today.

World Currency Rates

narvikk

Overview

After tumbling headlong this week, the dollar appears to be broadly consolidating ahead of the weekend. Among the G10 currencies, the Canadian dollar's 1.2% gain is the least, and it made new 10-month highs earlier today. The beleaguered Scandis soared. The Norwegian krone's 6.6% advance

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.61K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.