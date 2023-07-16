Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession Alert: Safeguard Your Income For What's Coming Next

Jul. 16, 2023 12:30 PM ETAM, NLY, OXLC, OXLCL, OXLCZ, PFFA11 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Everyone and their mother predicts a recession in late 2023 or early 2024.
  • We expect this recession to be mild by historical standards, but staying prepared to protect your income is the prudent approach.
  • Fixed-income investments like baby bonds can provide reliable income streams and less volatility, while preferred stocks offer stable income during economic downturns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

Happy couple standing with umbrella

gpointstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with PendragonY.

A Recession is Coming

The next recession is always ahead; the only question is how far. That is the nature of our system. There will be booms and busts in a perpetual economic cycle. Market booms

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
103.23K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees, +9% dividend yield.

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, PFFA, OXLC, OXLCL, NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

j
jah.email
Today, 12:56 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
PFFA is ranked #1 of 19 in its subclass, Preferreds, and yet its Quant ranking is "Sell". Can you explain why that is? All other 18 of 19 are harder sell ratings?
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 1:14 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.09K)
@jah.email

I don't try and figure out those quant ratings. I think it is a good buy for the reasons I stated in the article.
O
Overfished
Today, 1:17 PM
Premium
Comments (1.56K)
@jah.email I'm starting to see that buy/sell Quant rankings are short-term( momentum) and really are for Traders rather than investors.

I view them as mostly for entertainment purposes only.

Fish
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 12:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.66K)
There's no recession, there'll be no recession.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 12:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.09K)
@FirstFIREWealth

A recession is ALWAYS coming unless we are already in one.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 12:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.66K)
@PendragonY I said this bc the "experts" keep switching their narrative. "OH, there's gonna be a recession in 2022, 2023, 2024...we may not have one. Maybe it will be mild, oh, it's delayed, we think we're already in one. We might be in one tomorrow. Oh, we were in one yesterday...we will be in one tomorrow..."

Gimme a break
O
Overfished
Today, 1:20 PM
Premium
Comments (1.56K)
@FirstFIREWealth
On Saturday Night Live the character Father Guido Sarducci used to do a weather report.

He would say "it may be rainy, it may be windy ,it may be sunny, I don't know ;it all depends on the weather."

Nobody knows anything
J
JBierw
Today, 12:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (216)
I tend to own my baby bonds in tax preferred accounts due to the interest. Do you see any drawbacks in doing so?
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 12:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83.09K)
@JBierw

No, there are no drawbacks to doing so of which I am aware.
b
bengraved
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (1.19K)
@JBierw A lot depends on your tax bracket. The advantage of some dividends, is they are only taxed at 15% while interest income is taxed on whatever your tax bracket is. If your tax bracket is 15% or less no advantage to having interest payments in a tax preferred account.
s
seriousinvest
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (406)
@JBierw The only drawback I see( and this is not really a drawback) is that there are other investment vehicles that may pay more that also should be I I’m antax deferred account such as BDCs. I try to allocate my highest yielding investments (that generate ordinary income);in my IRA and sometimes I don’t have enough capital there for all the investments I want.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.