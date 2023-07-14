Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Record Sales Propel Northern Technologies' Q3 2023 Earnings To New Heights

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
265 Followers

Summary

  • Northern Technologies International Corporation achieved a revenue of $20.97 million in Q3 2023, surpassing expectations despite missing EPS estimates.
  • The company's gross margins increased to 36.7% due to successful efforts to control operating costs and navigate supply chain issues and market challenges.
  • Despite a contraction in sales from NTIC China, the company remains optimistic about a revival in Q4 2023 and into fiscal 2024, backed by new customer connections and supplementary orders.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Thesis

This article provides an overview of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and highlights its recent financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Despite missing EPS estimates by $0.02, NTIC achieved a revenue of $20.97

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
265 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.