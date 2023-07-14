Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 14, 2023
Castellum AB (publ) (OTCPK:CWQXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joacim Sjoberg - Chief Executive Officer

Jens Andersson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Markus Henriksson - ABG Sundal Collier

Lars Norrby - SEB

John Vuong - Kempen

Operator

Welcome to Castellum Q2 Report 2023. For the first part of the conference call, the participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Joacim Sjoberg; and CFO, Jens Andersson. Please go ahead.

Joacim Sjoberg

Good morning, everyone. This is Joacim Sjoberg. I am here together with the CFO of Castellum, Jens Andersson. Happy to have you all here to listen to our Q2 report. And starting off with the first interesting figure is that we increased the rental income by a total of 12.6%, mainly due to indexations in the rental agreements, but also due to the long and positive trend of net leasing and successful renegotiations and also some completed projects that have been worked on for several years. We will come back to that letter.

The net operating income increased by 10.5% mainly due to indexations and the income from property management decreases mainly due to higher interest rates and property costs. Of the total increase in costs, financial cost stands for some 60% and property costs about for the rest. Changes in property values, is during the first half of this year, around SEK6.5 billion. But please let me remind you that Castellum started to adjust the yields already after the third quarter last year. We have already learned the value of our portfolio with some SEK13 billion and that is 8.5% since the top values last year. The bulk of the changes during this period was done in Q1 and continues during the second quarter.

