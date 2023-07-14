Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iShares Frontier And Select EM ETF: Slight Improvement In Frontier Market Sentiment

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers

Summary

  • Frontier Markets declined by 26%, underperforming the MSCI AWI by over 10 percentage points, but the 2023 share price is seen as a solid entry point.
  • The iShares MSCI Frontier Markets ETF offers broad exposure to frontier markets and smaller emerging markets like Egypt, with a slight discount to the MSCI Frontier Markets index.
  • Despite concerns over recent sovereign debt defaults, the ETF is seen as attractive due to its diversified portfolio, acceptable management fee, and exposure to undervalued markets like Romania and Colombia.

Beautiful View Of Bahadurabad Chorangi, Karachi, Pakistan

Aleem_khan/iStock via Getty Images

Opportunity Overview

Frontier Markets had a rough year in 2022, as they declined by 26% and underperformed the MSCI AWI by over ten percentage points. The iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) has

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.