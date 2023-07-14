Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ubisoft: Let The Games Begin

Jul. 14, 2023 9:39 AM ETUbisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFF), UBSFY
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Ubisoft unveiled an impressive lineup of games at its annual game showcase, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars: Outlaws. The company's FY24 P/E is approximately 14x, a discount of nearly 30% versus the industry median of 20x.
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage is set for release in 2023 and has generated enthusiasm among gamers. Other notable releases include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, expected to launch in December 2023, and Star Wars: Outlaws, scheduled for 2024. Both games are expected to generate over $1 billion in revenue within their first 12 months of release.
  • With adequate pipeline visibility going through 2024, I think it is reasonable to expect that the company's target of €2 billion in revenue and €400 million in operating income is achievable.

Ubisoft logo in front of their local headquarters. Ubisoft entertainment is a video game development company from France spread worldwide

BalkansCat

Thesis

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) held its annual game showcase in Los Angeles on June 12th and unveiled an impressive lineup of games: Standout AAA titles included Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars: Outlaws. Overall, as a result of this

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.79K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.