Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Buy The Rumors - Thank BofA For The Pullback

Jul. 15, 2023 4:00 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.21K Followers

Summary

  • It appears that MELI's valuations and stock prices have been over-moderated, thanks to BofA's downgrade and Latin America's geopolitical discount.
  • However, while its top-line expansion may be maturing, the company is still expected to generate an impressive bottom-line expansion at a CAGR of +47.6% through FY2025.
  • Thanks to the recent correction, anyone who adds here may also improve their margin of safety to our long-term price target of $1.78K.
  • With the Latin America banks likely to cut rates soon, the MELI investment thesis remains robust, due to the stellar credit risk management and sustained e-commerce growth.

Side view of young woman pulling vibrant red rope

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The MELI Investment Thesis Remains Robust - Made Even More Attractive By The Discount

We previously covered MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in May 2023, ending with a Buy rating but with a critical caveat. We had

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.21K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
loops5
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (129)
what do you mean by "long-term" price target? a year? 5 years?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.