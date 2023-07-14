Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Activision's Comeback Raises $69 Billion Question

Jul. 14, 2023 9:45 AM ETATVI, EA, MSFT
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • Activision Blizzard's $69 billion sale to Microsoft is nearing completion, but may face delays due to regulatory holdouts.
  • Activision's business has rebounded, with the success of "Call of Duty" and "Diablo 4" potentially increasing its standalone value.
  • If the merger process continues to drag on, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick may seek better terms due to the company's improved performance.

Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk

Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) next game might be its highest-stakes one yet. The “Call of Duty” maker’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft (MSFT) is creeping toward the finish line, but might not make it

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.53K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.