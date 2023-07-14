Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toronto-Dominion And Royal Bank: Canada's Yield Curve Inverts

Jul. 14, 2023 10:53 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CA, TD, TD:CAC, JPM, WFC
Growth at a Good Price
Summary

  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada are set to release earnings in mid-to-late August, following strong Q2 results from U.S. banks.
  • Canada's inverted yield curve could squeeze margins and impact profitability at these banks.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank has better capital, liquidity, and stable funding ratios than Royal Bank does.
  • Royal Bank has a more successful investment banking segment than Toronto-Dominion does.
  • In this article, I look at the two banks side by side to determine which is best able to survive Canada's inverted yield curve.

Canadian Money

dbarcroft

The big U.S. banks are releasing earnings, and Canadian banks aren't too far behind.

This morning, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all published their Q2 earnings releases, mostly

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, TD:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

