Inflation Hawks At The Fed Need To Face The Music
Summary
- More good news on the inflation front, with the Producer Price Index revealing virtually no increase over the past year.
- Producer prices feed into consumer prices, which tells us that the disinflationary trend is gaining momentum.
- Shelter costs accounted for 70% of the increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past year, and those costs are set to drop sharply in the months ahead.
- The Fed should acknowledge these facts and end its rate-hike campaign or risk ending the expansion by over-tightening.
The major market averages have staged an enormous rally this week for one simple fact that Fed officials are afraid to acknowledge — the rate of inflation is falling as fast as it rose and the economy is on track for a soft landing. Why not acknowledge it? Because they're worried about being as wrong on the way down as they were on the way up when it comes to inflation. Chairman Powell famously stated that the surge in prices in 2021 was “transitory,” and he was blasted in the months that followed. In hindsight, he may have been correct, depending on how we define a transitory time frame. Fed officials also are concerned about unanchoring inflation expectations before the rate approaches their targeted range of 2%-3%.
Costs for producers clearly look transitory in the rear view mirror as the Producer Price Index rose just 0.1% over the past year through June and the core rate has fallen to 2.4%. Producer prices feed into consumer prices, so this is an indication that we should continue to see disinflation in the Consumer Price Index, which fell to 3% in yesterday’s report.
Unsurprisingly, there were still naysayers after yesterday’s report who said that the Fed would need to keep hiking rates two times or more to tame inflation. This fails to recognize that core services inflation, which has been sticky, is now decelerating in the same manner that we saw energy prices initially decline, and goods prices decline thereafter. All three are now falling, as disinflation has fully taken hold. This is happening with a lag, as the rate hikes we have had work with a long lead time. The Fed’s job is done.
Furthermore, one of Chairman Powell’s favorite measures is the Cleveland Fed’s 16% Trimmed-Mean CPI, which excludes the top and bottom 8% of components with the most extreme monthly price changes. This measure fell to an annualized 2.7% in June, which is within the crosshairs of the Fed’s target already.
Lastly, the increase in shelter costs accounted for 70% of the increase in the overall Consumer Price Index over the past year. This is great news moving forward because the latest news on rents tells us that negligible price increases are on the way. Zillow reported the smallest increase in national rent growth in June at 4.1% since April 2021. The same measure from ApartmentList showed no growth. It seems that the price increases of the past have been the best solution to price increases of the past, as demand is waning. At the same time, supply is about to soar with the completion of construction in buildings with five or more units increasing to its highest level since 1987. Adding to that supply, during the fourth quarter of last year 8.8% of all the new construction in single-family homes was for the rental market, which was a record high percentage. The Fed needs to let the market solve the inflation problem form here. Again, its job is done.
My primary concern moving forward is that Chairman Powell may end up buying into his own rhetoric. Two more rate increases would be nonsensical and a serious overshoot. One more is completely unnecessary and ill advised, but probably won’t derail the expansion or bull market. The most responsible thing to do would be announce another pause and allow incoming data to confirm what already seems obvious today.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
FOMC make a tragic mistake and allow the inflation dragon to grow under the city. Act II:
The heroic admission of mistake and a painful battle of higher rates and QT. Act III:
FOMC receives word the dragon is dead, but have not yet seen the body. Will they hold back their forces, or make one more push and risk razing the city to the ground in order to be 100% certain of victory?
FOMC decides to assault the city. “Fetchez la vache!” shouts Powell.