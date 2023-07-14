Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Hawks At The Fed Need To Face The Music

Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • More good news on the inflation front, with the Producer Price Index revealing virtually no increase over the past year.
  • Producer prices feed into consumer prices, which tells us that the disinflationary trend is gaining momentum.
  • Shelter costs accounted for 70% of the increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past year, and those costs are set to drop sharply in the months ahead.
  • The Fed should acknowledge these facts and end its rate-hike campaign or risk ending the expansion by over-tightening.
Deflation concept. General decline in prices for goods and services

Funtap

The major market averages have staged an enormous rally this week for one simple fact that Fed officials are afraid to acknowledge — the rate of inflation is falling as fast as it rose and the economy is on track for a

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller
Lawrence Fuller
13.93K Followers
A foundation, framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (19.85K)
do you know how car prices is measured in cpi? they assume you had a car with no automatic windows, they segregate out the 'new features'. Have you tried to buy a car with no automatic windows lately? so you will pay much more for actual products. you are delusional if you think CPI is measured correctly and not as a con game. Because it is a con game, you will get hyperinflation as trust is eroded. Inflation is well over 10%. As a result, rates are still far too low
C
Cryptoanalytic
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (1.18K)
I expect them to keep hiking, forcing another credit event. But with an election coming up, the travesty occurring in Ukraine, the challenge to the US dollar, they have no choice but to rescue any financial fault lines in the system. All dips will be bought relentlessly. We have the most stable, liquid and trusted financial system in the world. I am very bullish on the next few decades of American industry.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
Comments (2.75K)
Thanks for your article Lawrence, agreed.
thumbsoup profile picture
thumbsoup
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (3.29K)
I hope that the FOMC recognizes the truth and pauses, but I bet they won't.

It just seems too much of a hurdle for the lead characters in this financial crisis Act III.

Act I:
FOMC make a tragic mistake and allow the inflation dragon to grow under the city.

Act II:
The heroic admission of mistake and a painful battle of higher rates and QT.

Act III:
FOMC receives word the dragon is dead, but have not yet seen the body. Will they hold back their forces, or make one more push and risk razing the city to the ground in order to be 100% certain of victory?
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (1.95K)
@thumbsoup

Act IV.
FOMC decides to assault the city. “Fetchez la vache!” shouts Powell.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 12:22 PM
Premium
Comments (2.75K)
@Steve Kean “Fetchez la vache!” I see the reference to the Monty Python, but it doesn't mean nothing in French, LOL.
M
Massimo919
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (107)
Any thoughts on the ‘special rebalancing’ that is going to be taking place on the Nasdaq 100? Good? Bad? Indifferent?
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 12:21 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.64K)
@Massimo919 It caused some selling in the days following the annoucement, but I'm not sure it has any long term impact.
