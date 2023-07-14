Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fisker: Why It Might Be Time For A Speculative Buy

Jul. 14, 2023 11:13 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)4 Comments
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Fisker's $2.28 billion market cap is set against a 65,000-strong order pipeline for its Ocean SUV.
  • The company has a short interest of just under 40% with bears betting on potential liquidity issues against trailing 12-month free cash outflow of $621 million.
  • Cash and equivalents of roughly $650 million as of the end of the first quarter is being boosted by $600 million from a convertible notes offering.
  • Production is set to ramp to a monthly run rate of 6,000 vehicles before the end of the year.

Electric Maker Fisker Reveals Its Fisker Ocean Vehicle

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is now a buy as rising latent demand for its Ocean SUV looks set to be converted to sales as deliveries begin to ramp up against a 65,000 vehicle order book as of

Pacifica Yield
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FSR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

W
Wellington999
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (4.28K)
oh pls...losing $500 mil plus this year, tiny production and the bullish case is...don't lose as much as others and they will have a bunch of cars in 3-5 years...this one is crystal clear for the bears
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 12:12 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.51K)
@Wellington999 Do you think FSR will still be losing so much per year once revenue starts rolling in?
h
honestjohn1
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (208)
@Pacifica Yield, he's probably 1 of the shorts and doesn't want his position messed up by this news.
R
RetLomie
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
Happy to know that there is one analyst with Bullish sentiment. Henrik must be elated with this article. I have been very optimistic that soon there will be sustained uptrend in the chart. I had tried to accumulate shares since the level started to drop down to low 5's and will accumulate more if ever it drops to this level again
