Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is now a buy as rising latent demand for its Ocean SUV looks set to be converted to sales as deliveries begin to ramp up against a 65,000 vehicle order book as of the end of the first week of May. The next few quarters will be pivotal with Fisker well underway with European and US deliveries, making the first deliveries to customers in California last month. The company is now trading at a $2.28 billion market cap and faces a growing order pipeline well north of $3 billion. Building a new EV brand has been rendered a Sisyphean undertaking against a highly competitive SUV segment and a funding environment besieged by ten consecutive interest rate hikes up until the June Fed meeting. It's brutal out there with Lordstown Motors (OTC:RIDEQ) joining the fledgling but expanding post-SPAC EV bankruptcy list that was first populated by Electric Last Mile Solutions. Canoo (GOEV) is teetering on the brink and Arrival's (ARVL) eleventh-hour salvo reSPAC merger has been scrapped.

Data by YCharts

Let's be clear, Fisker is not going to be raking in profits anytime soon even against its asset-light model where production has been contracted out to Magna International (MGA). Hence, my statement on now being the time to buy is based on two now set to be overlayed factors from the coming revenue ramp and a torrid macroeconomic backdrop set to be inverted. The company's launch edition Fisker Ocean One comes with a 360-mile EPA range, the longest of any new electric SUV in its class, and has the lowest carbon footprint of any SUV in its segment. These are important as Fisker has legitimately sought to stand out against the ocean of competition I previously flagged as a risk when I first covered the company.

The Cash Risk Is Clear

Fisker is one of the top ten most shorted stocks with a short interest that has risen to just under 38%. For bears, this is just another broadly pre-revenue EV deSPAC losing money and diluting shareholders to plug a trailing 12-month liquidity gap, as measured by free cash outflow, of $621 million as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2023 first quarter. The cash math is clear for the shorts as Fisker held cash and equivalents of roughly $650 million as of the end of its first quarter. However, the company does not face the type of capital expenditure needs as some competitors with Magna's facility out in Austria set to do the production for Fisker's growing order book.

Data by YCharts

Fisker has been able to raise a further $300 million in gross proceeds post-period end through an offering of a $340 million 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 at a 12% issue discount. These convertibles also granted the investor the right to purchase an additional $340 million in notes for what could be eventual net gross proceeds of $600 million. The additional capital could be received sometime in the six months following the one-year anniversary of the 11th of July closing date of the offering. Bringing a car to market is a highly cash-intensive undertaking and this offering of a 2-year unsecured paper, with an implied 6.5% per year cost from the 12% discount, should support growth through 2024 and beyond.

Bulls would be right to highlight that all amounts due under the notes are convertible at any time at a $7.80 initial conversion price. This is more than 14.6% higher than the current market price to suggest one core bullish point. The company is confident that its stock price is undervalued and should move beyond this point before the convertible comes due. In doing so, it canceled the $23.4 million balance remaining on its at-the-market equity program. So whilst bears are on the mark on Fisker not seeing profits for a while, the company's access to liquidity should provide comfort to shareholders as revenue starts being realized to further expand its cash runway.

Production Ramps Up

Fisker produced 1,022 Fisker Ocean SUVs during the second quarter, underperforming the lower end of its guidance to produce 1,400 to 1,700 vehicles. The company expects production to ramp up in July to what will eventually become a monthly run rate of 6,000 vehicles. Fisker expects to produce between 32,000 and 36,000 vehicles in 2023, less than half of its order book. I've put Fisker on my speculative buy list against this production ramp-up and an exciting upcoming model launch list that includes the Ronin supercar and the Fisker PEAR, described as an agile city EV already with 6,000 reservations.

Fisker Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Investor Presentation

This is now just a story of production ramping whilst building out the order pipeline so there isn't a steep drop in revenue from 2025. The play here is that the company will be able to reach its production target for 2023, perhaps a marginal underperformance. This would drive access to even greater access to capital and crucially be aggregated with a better macroeconomic backdrop to drive the common shares higher. I think the risk-reward paradigm is now somewhat skewed to the upside and intend to take a position here.