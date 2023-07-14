Gamer Pakistan Readies $18 Million U.S. IPO Despite No Revenue
Summary
- Gamer Pakistan Inc. has filed proposed terms for an $18 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm seeks to begin offering esports competitions and related product marketing in Pakistan.
- Given GPAK's lack of revenue history and high valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Gamer Pakistan Inc.
Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) has filed to raise $18 million for the company and selling shareholders in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
The firm seeks to develop an esports promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan.
Given the ultra-early-stage status of the company and the lack of a revenue history in recent years, my outlook on the Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO is to Sell.
Gamer Pakistan Overview
Henderson, Nevada-based Gamer Pakistan Inc. was founded to organize and hold esports tournaments aimed at both men and women enrolled in colleges and universities in Pakistan.
Management is headed by president and CEO James Knopf, who is a director of Mobile Global Esports and has extensive experience "negotiating and selling large-scale content distribution deals across multiple platforms."
The company's primary offerings will include competitive individual and team esports video games played on a variety of devices, including dedicated hardware consoles, personal computers, smartphones or tablets.
As of March 31, 2023, Gamer Pakistan has booked fair market value investment of approximately $544,000 in equity from investors, including Face Rebel, Sports Industry of India and various individuals.
GPAK also owes $345,750 in note payable and due to related party. The company has no history of revenue in the past few years.
Gamer Pakistan's Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Niko Partners, the global esports market was an estimated $1.3 billion in 2022. The Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions accounted for approximately 56% of the total, or $728 million.
China remains the largest single esports market in the Asia and MENA regions, with an estimated audience of over 400 million fans in 2022.
Also, government regulation and a "shifting investment landscape" are among the factors that may affect esports activity on an increasingly localized level.
The chart below summarizes various 2021 - 2022 market size statistics for the Asia and MENA regions:
The Pakistan esports sector is in an early stage of development, so it is still fragmented without a clear leader and with low barriers to entry.
Gamer Pakistan Inc. Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
No revenue in recent history
Significant operating expenses
Cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
As of March 31, 2023, Gamer Pakistan had $231,902 in cash and $345,750 in total liabilities.
Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO Details
Gamer Pakistan intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company offering 1.7 million shares and selling shareholders offering approximately 2.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $109 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 15.6%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The firm apparently does not have an equity compensation incentive plan currently in place or specifically contemplated.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is "not aware of any current material legal proceedings outstanding, pending or threatened [...] by or against the Company."
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is WestPark Capital.
Commentary About Gamer Pakistan's IPO
GPAK is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate working capital purposes.
The firm's financials have shown zero revenue history, along with substantial operating expenses and cash used in operations in recent years.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends or to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
The market opportunity for esports in Asia-MENA is moderately large and has grown in recent years.
WestPark Capital is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (49.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its lack of revenue history and niche market in Pakistan.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $109 million despite no revenue.
Given the ultra-early-stage status of the company and the lack of a revenue history in recent years, my outlook on the Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO is to Sell.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)