Edwin Tan

A Quick Take On Gamer Pakistan Inc.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) has filed to raise $18 million for the company and selling shareholders in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm seeks to develop an esports promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan.

Given the ultra-early-stage status of the company and the lack of a revenue history in recent years, my outlook on the Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO is to Sell.

Gamer Pakistan Overview

Henderson, Nevada-based Gamer Pakistan Inc. was founded to organize and hold esports tournaments aimed at both men and women enrolled in colleges and universities in Pakistan.

Management is headed by president and CEO James Knopf, who is a director of Mobile Global Esports and has extensive experience "negotiating and selling large-scale content distribution deals across multiple platforms."

The company's primary offerings will include competitive individual and team esports video games played on a variety of devices, including dedicated hardware consoles, personal computers, smartphones or tablets.

As of March 31, 2023, Gamer Pakistan has booked fair market value investment of approximately $544,000 in equity from investors, including Face Rebel, Sports Industry of India and various individuals.

GPAK also owes $345,750 in note payable and due to related party. The company has no history of revenue in the past few years.

Gamer Pakistan's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Niko Partners, the global esports market was an estimated $1.3 billion in 2022. The Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions accounted for approximately 56% of the total, or $728 million.

China remains the largest single esports market in the Asia and MENA regions, with an estimated audience of over 400 million fans in 2022.

Also, government regulation and a "shifting investment landscape" are among the factors that may affect esports activity on an increasingly localized level.

The chart below summarizes various 2021 - 2022 market size statistics for the Asia and MENA regions:

Esports Markets In Asia And MENA (Niko Partners)

The Pakistan esports sector is in an early stage of development, so it is still fragmented without a clear leader and with low barriers to entry.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

No revenue in recent history

Significant operating expenses

Cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, Gamer Pakistan had $231,902 in cash and $345,750 in total liabilities.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO Details

Gamer Pakistan intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company offering 1.7 million shares and selling shareholders offering approximately 2.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $109 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 15.6%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

The firm apparently does not have an equity compensation incentive plan currently in place or specifically contemplated.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is "not aware of any current material legal proceedings outstanding, pending or threatened [...] by or against the Company."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is WestPark Capital.

Commentary About Gamer Pakistan's IPO

GPAK is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate working capital purposes.

The firm's financials have shown zero revenue history, along with substantial operating expenses and cash used in operations in recent years.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends or to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The market opportunity for esports in Asia-MENA is moderately large and has grown in recent years.

WestPark Capital is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (49.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its lack of revenue history and niche market in Pakistan.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $109 million despite no revenue.

Given the ultra-early-stage status of the company and the lack of a revenue history in recent years, my outlook on the Gamer Pakistan Inc. IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.