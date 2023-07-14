Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Peak Shale: Why I Believe That Devon Energy Could Double

Jul. 14, 2023 11:35 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Oil is expected to perform well due to supply growth deterioration and the weakening dollar, making energy exposure crucial for portfolio protection against inflation and a potential rotation from growth.
  • Devon Energy, with its efficient drilling operations, deep reserves, and commitment to shareholders, is expected to outperform as oil prices rise and supply growth weakens.
  • Devon's strong well productivity, healthy balance sheet, and focus on generating free cash flow position the company to optimize shareholder value through fixed and variable dividends on top of buybacks.
Oil barrel and dollar bill

Comstock

Introduction

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article titled 2 Must-Own Dividends For The Energy Crisis. In that article, I updated my view on the energy market, which includes even faster supply growth deterioration. In this article, I'll discuss

Comments (6)

TheOldHand profile picture
TheOldHand
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (1.27K)
I appreciate (and mostly agree) with your thoughts. But I wonder if you have given thought to what are "reserves". I suspect that your use of the word "reserves" refers to "proven, recoverable reserves" a number that fluctuates with time - maybe not much, but some, and usually upwards.

The fluctuation is a factor of "new knowledge" (ie, "proven") and "new technology" (ie, "recoverable"). Of these two factors, "new technology" seems to be moving faster.

But no real argument. I believe that your overall thesis is correct. But I will be watching "reserves" as the next 5 to 10 years pass. And continue to be long DVN.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:22 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.68K)
@TheOldHand Your comment is highly appreciated.

I would make the case that 25 years ago, nobody would have thought that horizontal drilling would have such a massive impact.

New technologies in the future could cause something similar.

However, so far, it doesn't look like we get any new technologies that can meaningfully boost production.

Thank you for your comment!
S
Srt trader
Today, 12:06 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
I currently hold DVN in my portfolio and don’t plan on selling it. Currently only down about 2 points on my shares so almost in the green.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:25 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.68K)
@Srt trader I'm up big time on anything I bought in 2020 and 2021. Everything after that is slightly down.

I think that's going to change.

So far, I'm enjoying these buying opportunities.
S
Still Learning How 2 Invest
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
Thank you Leo, for your informative article and take on DVN. I do have a position in DVN, although my cost basis, currently is in the red as of this comment.

Do you forsee DVN as being a possible M&A target?

Thanks again for your article.

Have a good day and weekend. 👍
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:26 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.68K)
@Still Learning How 2 Invest Yes, DVN is an M&A target - especially if the stock drops further.
