Comstock

Introduction

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article titled 2 Must-Own Dividends For The Energy Crisis. In that article, I updated my view on the energy market, which includes even faster supply growth deterioration. In this article, I'll discuss that as well and add a new aspect: the weakening dollar.

Hence, not only do I expect oil to do well, but I also believe that it is highly important to own at least some energy exposure, to protect one's portfolio against a potentially second wave of inflation and what I expect to become a violent rotation from growth back to value.

While Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) wasn't included in my must-own energy stocks article, it's still one of my favorites. Not only do my readers keep bringing it up, but it's also a highly efficient driller with deep reserves and a commitment to shareholders.

Devon has underperformed its peers for more than 12 months due to the decline in oil prices. I expect that to turn into outperformance.

TradingView (DVN/XOP Ratio (Black), WTI Crude Oil)

In this article, I'll give you the details.

So, let's get to it!

I'm Bullish On Oil

I usually prefer dividend growth stocks over high-yielding energy stocks. However, I'm buying oil because I believe that it's necessary to protect my portfolio against high inflation and a structural change in the oil market.

One of the things I cannot stop talking about is supply growth.

I am convinced that we're now in a new era for oil (and gas to some extent). Prior to the pandemic, US shale production was running hot, causing global supply growth to rise consistently. It caused scenarios where even small demand declines caused severe corrections in oil and gas prices.

This is what the history of US tight oil (shale) production looks like:

Energy Information Administration

Not only did shale turn into the oil supply growth engine of the world, but it also ended a multi-decade decline in US oil production. Before the Great Financial Crisis, the US was dealing with a huge decline in its oil output, which shifted pricing power to OPEC+ nations.

Goehring & Rozencwajg

While I am not making the case that the world is running out of oil, we are now at a point where these benefits are quickly fading.

Most shale plays in the US are already beyond peak production, as shown in the chart below. The pandemic marked the end of production growth in Eagle Ford, Bakken, and other smaller basins.

Bloomberg

As I mentioned in my aforementioned article, energy experts Goehring & Rozencwajg wrote that this is no coincidence, as two major basins (Eagle Ford and Bakken) have followed the Hubbert Curve in production (emphasis added):

We count 7 and 9 billion barrels of recoverable oil in the Eagle Ford and Bakken, respectively, of which 65% and 55% have been produced. Consistent with Hubbert's theories, both basins have been unable to grow after crossing the 50% mark. The Eagle Ford produced half its recoverable reserves in August 2019; production has fallen 18% since. The Bakken produced half of its reserves in 2022, and production has since been flat.

Now, it looks like the only (large) basin in the US with strong growth is about to experience the same fate. I'm talking about the mighty Permian, which is located in both Texas and New Mexico.

Energy Information Administration

Estimates are that the Permian has produced 14 billion barrels of oil, which is roughly 41% of its reserves. This would indicate peak production in the second half of 2024.

Goehring & Rozencwajg

Given that oil demand is not expected to peak before at least 2045, I expect a scenario where OPEC gains more pricing power and supply growth weakness will cause a return to pre-shale oil prices close to $100 in normal economic conditions (maybe higher).

On top of that, we're now seeing that inflation is coming down. Energy is a big factor.

Now, I see reasons to believe that we might get a second wave of inflation.

For example, because of lower inflation, the market is betting on a much more dovish Fed, which is causing the dollar to weaken. This is bullish for commodities (and inflation).

As I shared on Twitter the other day:

Bloomberg

Hence, we're now seeing that oil is breaking out.

Bloomberg

This isn't just inflationary because of higher prices but also because oil peaked in June 2022. This means that the easy comparisons are over, making it much harder to get inflation down.

Hence, I expect a return to higher inflation to also trigger a rotation from growth to value stocks.

Such a scenario - in addition to higher oil prices - would be bullish for oil companies.

Why I Believe That Devon Will Outperform

With a market cap of $33 billion, Devon Energy is one of America's largest onshore energy producers, with major production in the Delaware basin (part of the greater Permian), Anadarko, and Eagle Ford.

Devon Energy

In the first quarter, the company exceeded midpoint guidance, with total oil production reaching 320,000 barrels per day, marking an 11% growth rate compared to the previous year.

This record-breaking level of oil production is the highest in the company's 52-year history.

The strong well productivity in the Delaware Basin and the contribution of recently-acquired assets, namely The Eagle Ford and Williston Basin, played a significant role in achieving these results, as the company focused on expanding its reserves when prices were attractive.

On a full-year basis, and with the Delaware infrastructure fully operational and ramping up to bring more wells online, the company anticipates production growth throughout the entire year.

To be more precise, Devon expects to average just over 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, resulting in a healthy production per share growth of roughly 9% on a year-over-year basis. This also indicates that roughly half of the company's production consists of oil.

Also, the company has more than 20 years' worth of unrisked inventory, which is a huge benefit in a scenario where drillers are slowly running out of Tier 1 reserves.

Devon Energy

Having said that, another reason why I like DVN is its efficiency.

The company boasts one of the most capital-efficient programs in the entire industry, which is self-funded at a $40 WTI oil price. This means that at elevated oil prices, the company turns into a cash machine.

Furthermore, the company has a very healthy balance sheet.

Devon exited the first quarter with $3.9 billion of liquidity, consisting of $887 million of cash on hand and $3 billion of undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facility.

Devon Energy

The company's net debt ratio stood at 0.6x (EBITDA), which is well below its mid-cycle leverage target of 1x (or less).

Devon plans to further strengthen its balance sheet by retiring additional debt as maturities come due. The company's next debt maturity of $242 million is scheduled for August of this year, with additional opportunities for debt reduction in 2024 and 2025.

Thanks to its efficient operations with low breakevens and its healthy balance sheet, the company is in a great position to optimize shareholder value.

The company's business plan aims to generate substantial free cash flow, allowing for the growth of its fixed dividend over time, payout of up to 50% of excess cash flow via a variable dividend, opportunistic share buybacks, and additional steps to improve financial strength.

Devon Energy

The overview below shows that DVN has a fixed quarterly dividend. For now, that's $0.20 per share per quarter. This translates to a 1.6% yield based on current prices.

Devon Energy

A 1.6% yield isn't a lot. However, that's not what makes DVN so special.

As I already briefly mentioned (and as visible in the overview above), the company spends up to 50% of excess free cash flow on variable dividends.

For example, in the first quarter, Devon declared a dividend of $0.72 per share, including a benefit of $0.11 per share from divestiture contingency payments received earlier in the quarter.

However, this dividend was down from $0.89 in the prior-year quarter, which is a result of lower oil prices.

Devon also expanded its buyback program by 50% to $3 billion, which is roughly 9% of its market cap.

Having said that, in April, I wrote that Devon Energy could benefit from a double-digit dividend yield when oil prices get back to $90. Given that the stock price has barely changed since then, this comment is still valid.

Devon Energy

However, please be aware that changing production costs and divestitures/acquisitions, and other factors influence the dividend.

Nonetheless, in general, it's fair to assume that in a scenario of prolonged strength in oil prices, Devon shareholders are in a good spot to benefit from a double-digit dividend yield.

Valuation

I know I went with a very bullish article title. However, I completely stand by this. As I wrote in my article in April:

If oil prices rise towards $100, which is my base case in an economic expansion, the company will likely do more than $6.5 billion in free cash flow. This would imply a 19% free cash flow yield. The company is trading at 5.3x $100 WTI implied free cash flow. These numbers imply a 91% upside. However, the company will also repurchase shares, which makes the bull case juicier.

While current economic conditions are challenging and likely to keep Devon from soaring higher, I believe that energy companies are bottoming. If economic demand improves, I expect a rotation from growth to value, which could push Devon to $100 over the next 2-3 years.

FINVIZ

However, only buy Devon if you're looking for a long-term oil & gas investment with dividends and buybacks. I do not recommend people to actively trade Devon shares.

Currently, I hold close to 18% energy exposure, which shows that it's a high-conviction theme.

Takeaway

Oil prices are poised for a bullish run, and Devon Energy is an attractive investment option. With high inventories, efficient production, low debt, and a focus on shareholder returns, Devon has the potential to outperform its peers.

The decline in oil prices has caused the company's shares to underperform, but this is expected to change soon.

As the US shale industry reaches peak production growth and supply growth weakens, Devon stands to benefit from its strategic positioning in the Permian Basin.

Additionally, the company's capital-efficient operations and healthy balance sheet make it a strong contender in the industry.

Shareholders may even witness a double-digit dividend yield in the future, particularly if oil prices continue to rise.

Considering the potential for economic expansion and a rotation from growth to value stocks, Devon shares could experience significant growth, making it an appealing long-term investment option.