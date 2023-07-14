Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Williams: Natural Gas Is Here To Stay

Jul. 14, 2023 11:50 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)EQT1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • Williams Companies has seen a return of over 16% since April, outpacing the S&P 500.
  • Despite the push for renewable energy, WMB's CEO believes the increasing demand for electricity will fuel the need for more natural gas infrastructure, which is a positive for the company.
  • I consider WMB a good stock to own due to its solid growth, defensive nature in the medium term, strong balance sheet, and growing dividend.

thermal from power station to long distance pipelines Stream in Europe. Curve tube. oil and gas distribution through pipes.

Roman Mykhalchuk/iStock via Getty Images

In my original write-up on the name back in April, I said that Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has one of the most valuable assets in the midstream space in Transco and that the

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.71K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 12:32 PM
Premium
Comments (3.49K)
I am a little irritated with WMB. How dare they have such a nice little run before I finished building to a full position. Nonetheless, happy to have it in my portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.