Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 14, 2023 10:52 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.48K Followers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Witty - Chief Executive Officer

Dirk McMahon - President and Chief Operating Officer

John Rex - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wyatt Decker - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Health

Tim Noel - Chief Executive Officer, Medicare & Retirement

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Gary Taylor - Cowen and Company

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group’s prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the financial and earning reports section of the company’s Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated July 14, 2023, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

I will now turn the conference over to the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.