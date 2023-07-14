Bruce Bennett

Introduction

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a $146 billion market cap communications company that needs no introduction here at Seeking Alpha. At first glance, VZ stock seems like an obvious Buy for investors: look at the dividend yield, the P/E ratios, and the projected growth of the addressable market (and the company's position in it).

This is largely why 61% of all authors on Seeking Alpha had either a "Buy" or a "Strong Buy" rating over the last 90 days. However, these ratings do not correlate in any way with VZ's momentum during the same time:

Seeking Alpha Premium

SA's Quant Rating System has done a much better job of recognizing the upside potential of VZ stock - it had a Hold (read Neutral) rating over the past few months no matter how deeply the stock seemed:

Seeking Alpha Premium

But what if one should be looking for a bottom right now, as VZ has lost >31% of its market cap over the past year? Let's try to figure this out together.

Business Analysis

As you might already know, Verizon Communications Inc. is a global telecommunications company that offers a wide range of communication, technology, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through two main segments: Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer = 76.85% of total sales in Q1) and Verizon Business Group (Business = 23.15%).

The Consumer segment provides wireless services under the Verizon and TracFone brands, including wholesale and other partnerships. It also offers fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband and wireline services in specific regions of the United States through its fiber-optic network (Verizon Fios) and copper-based network.

The Business segment offers wireless and wireline communication services and products to businesses, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security & managed network services, local and long-distance voice services, network access, and Internet of Things ((IoT)) services. It also provides FWA broadband through its wireless networks.

VZ's IR presentation

In the 1st quarter, Verizon experienced strong performance and made progress in growing its business across mobility, broadband, and private networks. They achieved 5% YoY growth in total postpaid phone gross adds and 3% wireless service revenue growth. The company also reported $11.9 billion of adjusted EBITDA and strong cash flow from operations [+22.05% YoY], therefore pumping up the free cash flow from $1 billion to $2.3 billion despite higher CAPEX this year:

VZ's IR presentation

While Verizon is still the largest wireless carrier in the United States by number of subscribers, it is facing increasing competition from AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS). From what I see, to maintain its market share, the firm is strategically shifting its business model towards the business segment, driven by factors such as the rising demand for mobile data, cloud computing, cost reduction, and efficiency improvements, evident through investments like the acquisition of Terremark, the launch of 5G network, and the creation of Edge computing platform.

But due to the high saturation of the addressable market, VZ's revenue growth is not very strong - FY2024 will be another difficult year, frankly. Based on analysts' forecasts, Verizon's projected revenue growth will be just +1% YoY, making it one of the 15 worst next-year performers in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) (SPX) (SP500):

Goldman Sachs [July 6, 2023 - proprietary source]

Wall Street forecasts for EPS figures also look pretty depressing. The market assumes that after a 9.68% YoY drop in EPS in FY2023, nothing will move for 1 more year:

Seeking Alpha Premium

From IR files we know that in Q1 Verizon achieved its goal of covering 200 million people with 5G service and plans to extend coverage to 250 million by the end of 2024. Alongside expanding its 5G network, Verizon aims to capitalize on opportunities in fixed wireless access and business wireless enabled by 5G technology, while also focusing on improving subscriber acquisition, according to Argus Equity Research [proprietary source]. VZ has initiated an operational efficiency drive, expecting to save an additional $2-$3 billion in costs by FY2025, and the integration of Tracfone is anticipated to result in further near-term cost savings. These ​2-3 billion dollars in cost savings is a 5.5% increase on TTM EBITDA in case you wonder - and as you can see, this is absolutely ignored by the market when we look at the table above.

But debt is still too big a problem for VZ (as it is for AT&T). This has had a strong impact on the share price performance of both companies - as shown by a comparison with the share price performance of TMUS:

YCharts

As of March 31, 2023, Verizon's total debt stood at $152.85 billion, with $12.1 billion due within one year, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. The rise in debt is attributed to payments for the C-band spectrum and the development of the 5G network. The company had $2.2 billion in cash and generated $15.5 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow. The interest expenses amounted to ~$1.2 billion in Q1, so despite rising debt, Verizon seems to have ample liquidity to meet its financial obligations, and its dividend is deemed secure at a payout of 55.9%, though stock repurchases have been suspended.

Verizon's adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense decreased slightly, and the company's debt is mostly tied to variable interest rates, which may increase with rising rates - that's the main driver of Wall Street's assumption of negative EPS growth this year. But as you may imagine, the Fed won't be able to hold the interest rate too long, so it's possible VZ will feel some relief in FY2024 on the part of its debt spending.

Verizon's quarterly dividend is $0.6525 per share, yielding 7.5%. The forecasted dividends for FY2024 and FY2025 are $2.68 and $2.74 per share, respectively, indicating a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of ~1.4% over the next 3 years.

Seeking Alpha Premium

There is no way that the company's debt problems are resolved shortly. The resolution of this problem is likely to drag on for many years, and that is why VZ is still quite a risky investment among other large caps. But perhaps all the risks are already included in the valuation - let's see.

Valuation

VZ stock has a strong "B+" grade based on Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating System, which is considered very good even among value stocks. Given the forward-looking specifics of the stock market, "FWD" multiples deserve special attention - note that market prices slight multiple expansions here and there, but these expansions by no means lead to overvaluation:

Seeking Alpha Premium, author's notes

But absolute values are not always useful. In my opinion, it is always better to make a comparison between a company and its closest competitors to understand market conditions. Argus Research analysts made this comparison of VZ's valuation by comparing the P/E ratios and EPS growth rates of the industry players:

Argus Research [proprietary source]

Morningstar Premium's system also has a fairly positive outlook on VZ - the fair value estimate did not follow the recent price performance and gives VZ an upside potential of 64.55%:

Morningstar Premium

I strongly doubt that the upside potential is as great as the Morningstar chart shows. However, if we assume that VZ's WACC is 12% [which is a lot], then with EPS growth of only 1.5% over the next 10 years and 0% growth thereafter, the stock looks >17% undervalued today based on my DCF napkin calculations:

gurufocus [author's inputs]

The Verdict

I see significant risks for VZ from competition from T-Mobile, which has gained momentum after the merger with Sprint and now poses a major challenge by gaining size and spectrum. In addition, we must not forget that, despite continued growth, the wireless telecommunications sector is highly competitive even without TMUS and has already achieved full market penetration in the United States. Future growth for VZ's top line looks rather weak. And, of course, debt is a very serious risk factor that should never be forgotten.

However, if we assume that management's cost-cutting initiatives and the acquisition of only operationally profitable targets will come to fruition, then the market will need to return the stock to a dividend yield of 4-5% over the next few years. In parallel with this process, the company will likely continue paying the abnormally high dividends [for an S&P 500 company] to reward its investors for their patient wait.

Therefore, despite all the risks, I expect VZ stock to recover by 17-30% in the next few years amid regular dividend payments. In my opinion, the VZ share is an undervalued "Buy".

Thank you for reading!