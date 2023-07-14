Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: The Value Stock You Need

Jul. 14, 2023 11:52 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)8 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a $146 billion market cap communications company that needs no introduction here at Seeking Alpha.
  • Due to the high saturation of the addressable market, VZ's revenue growth is not very strong - FY2024 will be another difficult year, frankly.
  • VZ has initiated an operational efficiency drive, expecting to save an additional $2-$3 billion in costs by FY2025 - it's not priced in by Wall Street as far as I see.
  • Based on my quite conservative assumptions, VZ is undervalued by ~17%, not including the yield.
  • Despite all the risks, I expect VZ stock to recover by 17-30% in the next few years amid regular dividend payments. In my opinion, the VZ share is an undervalued "Buy".
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Introduction

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a $146 billion market cap communications company that needs no introduction here at Seeking Alpha. At first glance, VZ stock seems like an obvious Buy for investors: look at the dividend yield, the P/E ratios, and the projected

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.63K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

M
MUGSLEY
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (616)
@Danil Sereda Hmm you bounced around a bit on the dividend safety.....The Debt Service Coverage is fine, its the Maturities that present the issue...So they have $13B as "Current portion of Long Term Debt" which means this will need to be addressed in NTM either thru payoff via Cash, refi out, equity offering, or div cut.

FCF was $15.3B TTM less $10.9B dividends paid = $4.4B left to resolve the near term maturities. Only $2.3B in Cash on Balance Sheet. This new Legal issue w/ lead pipe contamination presents an issue as well w/ future outflows in legal settlements.

Now, after this can you tell me the dividend is safe?
TooEasy profile picture
TooEasy
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (431)
This is a managed fleecing by the MM.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:27 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.5K)
Not sure about this particular call. Increased competition that you acknowledge driving loss of market share and lower margins, while the revelation of liability for lead everywhere could create liabilities of the kind that torpedoed MMM.
u
usiah
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (13.33K)
Wouldn't say I "Need" VZ, but I've got it. Continuing to hold despite being significantly underwater.

Retired income investor
r
rockjcp
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (7.32K)
Debt at VZ is well covered and competition has a real big quality gap!
PugPower profile picture
PugPower
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (135)
Yes, by all means buy Verizon. The current bag-holders like me are lonely and need company.
J
Jack Reacher
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (3.32K)
I'll buy when they cut the dividend and pay down debt. And get lead lawsuits behind them...
rosestanvt profile picture
rosestanvt
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (295)
@Jack Reacher
Has VZ ever cut the dividend?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.