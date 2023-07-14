UVXY: Resist The Temptation To Play For A Rebound In VIX

primeimages

Recently, I've been writing about the dangers of shorting volatility when the VIX Index, a market measure of volatility, is at multi-year lows. Does that mean investors should play for a rebound in volatility via a vehicle like the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)?

My short answer is no. Although the UVXY ETF can produce dramatic returns during times of stress, unless investors are adept at market timing, investing in the UVXY ETF is a long-term losing proposition.

Instead, investors worried about the markets may want to consider reducing their exposures and/or stock replacement strategies.

I believe the UVXY ETF is an investment product that should be avoided for most investors.

Fund Overview

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures. The UVXY ETF tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index ("Index"), an index is designed to measure the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average maturity of 1 month to expiration.

VIX futures represent the market's view of the VIX Index, the expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index over the next 30 days that is calculated from the price of calls and put options on the S&P 500 Index. The VIX Index itself is not directly investable.

The intended use of the UVXY ETF seems to benefit from a short-term rise in expected volatility, which tend to occur when markets are declining. So the UVXY ETF can be thought of as a hedge.

The UVXY ETF is one of the most popular VIX-related products in the marketplace, with $384 million in assets. The UVXY ETF charges a 0.95% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - UVXY is one of the largest VIX related products (etfdb.com)

Portfolio Holdings

As described above, the UVXY ETF holds positions in short-dated VIX futures with weighted average maturity of 1 month (Figure 2). Currently, that involves 29.2% weight in the July futures and 120.8% weight in the August futures.

Figure 2 - UVXY holdings (proshares.com)

As time moves forward and the VIX futures get closer to maturity, the UVXY ETF will sell the nearest term future and redeploy the proceeds into the second month future, to maintain 1.5x exposure to the weighted average maturity of 1 month.

Returns

Figure 3 shows the UVXY ETF's historical returns. UVXY has been horrible on every conceivable long-term time-frame. It has generated a return of -83.1% since inception.

Figure 3 - UVXY historical returns (proshares.com)

Whatever you do, please do not hold the UVXY ETF for any significant period of time.

What Explains UVXY's Horrible Returns?

There are two main drivers of UVXY's horrific returns. First, investors need to understand that the VIX futures curve is normally in contango, i.e. futures further out the curve are priced higher (Figure 4). As time passes, futures decay in value; i.e. assuming the curve stays the same, when the August futures in figure 4 becomes the first month futures, its value will have decayed from 15.50 to 14.05, or 9.4%. Since UVXY holds these futures, that means its holdings are decaying constantly.

Figure 4 - Illustrative VIX futures curve (vixcentral.com)

Furthermore, the UVXY ETF is 1.5x levered, so it must rebalance every day to provide 150% exposure to a weighted average maturity of 1 month. However, since VIX futures are such volatile instruments, the act of daily rebalancing the fund's exposure to 150% will cause 'volatility decay'.

The combination of a steep contango and volatility decay is the reason UVXY has a return of -83% since inception.

Why then, does the UVXY ETF have almost $400 million in assets?

UVXY Is Popular Among Day Traders

The reason the UVXY ETF has remained popular with traders is because UVXY's tracking of short-term VIX futures meant that over short periods of time, the returns of owning UVXY can be extraordinary. Figure 5 shows the UVXY's 1-Day return distribution.

Figure 5 - UVXY 1D return distribution (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

Although the median return for UVXY is negative 1.19%, the distribution has a really fat right tail, including some extreme positive returns such as a 66.2% rally on February 5, 2018 (8.7 standard deviation) or a 57.5% rally on March 16, 2020 (7.5 standard deviation).

When timed perfectly, owning the UVXY ETF during market drawdowns can deliver some eye popping returns. For example, UVXY began 2020 at a split adjusted ~$1,250 / share, but rallied to a high of $13,500 a share during the depths of the COVID pandemic (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - UVXY returned 10x during COVID pandemic (stockcharts.com)

Unfortunately, investors lucky enough to have caught one of these rallies must lock in their gains, or see it decay away within a few short months.

Resist The Temptation To Play

With the VIX Index seemingly making daily new lows YTD and far below the long-term average of ~19, investors may be tempted to bet on a rebound in volatility and a surge in the UVXY ETF (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - VIX Index trading below long-term average of 19 (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Some market pundits have even been throwing around the term 'Volmageddon 2.0' in reference to the dramatic rise in VIX futures in early 2018 that liquidated many short volatility strategies and produced the 66% 1-day return on UVXY mentioned above.

However, I believe investors should resist the temptation to speculate in UVXY. Black-swan events are impossible to time by their definition, so although low volatility may lead to high volatility, there is no way to determine if volatility will spike tomorrow, next month, or next year.

In the meantime, while volatility is low, the VIX futures curve contango becomes very steep, so the day-to-day losses are enormous. For example, the spread between the July (1st month) and August (2nd month) futures is currently 1.45 VIX points, so a strategy of holding 2nd month futures until they become 1st month futures will lose 9.4% in value. Since UVXY is 150% levered, that implies the UVXY ETF is expected to lose ~14% in value in a month, all else equal.

But Not A Short Either

While I am negative on the long-term value of the UVXY ETF, I am hesitant to short it at the current time. As mentioned above, one of the conditions for a spike in volatility is a period of calm and complacency. With the VIX Index declining to ~13 recently, markets are certainly complacent. The stock markets are seemingly making daily new highs led by the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks, 'it's just so darned easy'.

Instead, I recommend investors avoid this casino-like investment vehicle altogether. If investors are worried about a stock correction, the best course of action may be to reduce exposure and/or replace stock holdings with call options.

Conclusion

The UVXY ETF provides 150% exposure to short-term VIX futures. In times of market stress, the UVXY ETF can generate dramatic short-term gains. However, over the long run, the UVXY ETF is a horrible investment with -83% average annual returns since inception.

Although volatility may appear low right now and primed for a rebound, playing long volatility via the UVXY ETF is only suitable for a select few that can time the markets. For most investors, they are better off reducing portfolio exposures and/or replacing stock positions with options if they are concerned about market selloffs. I rate the UVXY ETF a sell.