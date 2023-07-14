Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SunCar Technology: High Potential But Highly Valued

Jul. 14, 2023 12:23 PM ETSunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA), SDAWW
Summary

  • China's SunCar Technology Group, a digital automotive-related services provider, has seen its share price rise by 50% since going public via SPAC earlier this year.
  • Despite COVID-19 impacts, the company's revenue grew by 13% to $249 million in 2022. Its gross margin also expanded but high operating costs led to an operating loss.
  • SunCar's market valuations look high at present, especially as a cooling off in China's growth can tell on its expansion. I am going with a Hold rating on the stock.
Traffic on highway in shanghai

DKart/E+ via Getty Images

China’s SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) went public via the SPAC route earlier this year was well received. Its share price had risen by almost 28% by the close of the day. It has gyrated a fair bit since, but overall, it has done quite

--

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

