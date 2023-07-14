DKart/E+ via Getty Images

China’s SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) went public via the SPAC route earlier this year was well received. Its share price had risen by almost 28% by the close of the day. It has gyrated a fair bit since, but overall, it has done quite well. It’s still up by 50% since its first closing. At the same time, it’s worth noting that the stock is down by over 50% in the past month. Can it continue to drop further?

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company

The company was founded in 2007, to provide digital automotive-related services. Essentially, it’s an aggregator that connects drivers with companies providing insurance and other after-sales services.

Its target market is promising for sure, as China’s the biggest automobile market and also the biggest producer of cars in the world today. The country produced 21.4 million passenger cars in 2021, which is over 3x the number produced by Japan, the second biggest car manufacturer.

Note: 2021 Data (Source: Statista)

Investors too, see value in it, clearly, going by the price trends. The stock got a boost soon after listing when Anji Zerun Private Equity Investment Partnership invested nearly USD 22 million in it to expand its platforms and for marketing purposes. It rose by over 60% on the news, with the news of institutional investment adding to the company’s credentials. It is now 25% owned by institutional investors (see chart below for full ownership details ).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth despite COVID-19

Despite the effect of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the company hasn’t done too badly financially in 2022. Its revenue grew by 13% to USD 249 million. Much of its sales come from the after-sales services segment, which actually showed slow growth during the year of 6%.

But overall revenue growth was buoyed by a 19% increase in insurance intermediation services and a massive 237% rise in technology services. The increase in technology services revenue, however, needs to be seen in the context of a very small starting base value of USD 4.6 million as of 2021, compared to after-sales revenue of USD 187.9 million during the year.

Expanding gross margin

The company’s gross profit margin is also worth noting. It has steadily risen from 11.5% in 2020 to 17.8% in 2022. The big question though is, whether it can continue to expand its margin.

In the past year, it happened only because revenues grew faster than the cost of revenues, which grew by 9.5%. This was a significant jump after the minuscule 0.3% rise in these costs in 2023. China’s muted inflation is definitely supportive in this regard. While many parts of the world are battling with high inflation, in China, it is down to zero, after having remained muted for a while (see chart below). Producer prices in the country have already turned deflationary.

Inflation in China (Source: Trading Economics)

At the same time, weak price trends can only be supportive if they don’t indicate a coming economic slowdown. And that is something to watch out for after key economic indicators have not seen the kind of growth expected post-lockdowns.

Rising operating expenses

The company’s operating expenses have seen a notable increase of 23% in the last year already. The company points to a bad debt provision made because of the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, which has increased costs. But this provision has affected only the General and Administrative Expenses head under operating costs.

Even other heads like promotional services and selling expenses have risen by 19% and 29% respectively. Further, its research and development expenses have seen a sharp upturn of 132%.

Going by this trend, it is possible that SunCar can reflect an operating loss again in 2023 after having seen one in 2022 already. Only if the increase in its revenues significantly outweighs any increase in expenses, will it be able to post a profit.

Expansion in the works

Expansion is certainly on the company’s mind which intends to “continuously grow strategic cooperation with leading NEV companies, expand supplier network, and invest in technologies.” During this year, it has already made headway in this direction.

In February 2023, it renewed its insurance intermediation services with electric vehicle manufacturer NIO (NIO). It has also entered into insurance intermediation contracts with other new energy vehicle [NEV] companies like JIDU Auto, Leap Motor, and Yudo Auto.

Highly valued

The company’s market valuations as reflected in the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.3x are pretty high, however. The consumer discretionary segment has a ratio of 0.9x. Even peers like Autohome (ATHM), an online destination for automobiles' related transactions in China, have a much lower P/S of 3.8x.

This suggests that the high valuations for the company are not just on account of its functioning in a high potential market. They do reflect the overvaluation of the stock, which in turn means that correction is likely due.

What next?

That said, SunCar is definitely a promising company. First, its target market is the second largest country economy. Its automotive market is particularly notable, with its world dominating numbers. And finally, e-commerce, as all of us saw during the pandemic, is the way to shop going forward. And that goes as much for automotive related sales as any other sector.

The company’s own performance isn’t too bad either. Despite the drag from the pandemic, it managed to grow its revenues and expand its gross margin last year. Investors certainly believe in its potential, with an increase in its price since its public listing earlier this year.

However, going forward, there are macro risks, with the relative slowing down in China’s growth. A revenue slowdown would be disappointing on its own in any case, but particularly so with the company's rising expenses. Additionally, its market valuations are already high.

I think at this time it is due for continued price correction, which brings me back to the initial question. It would also be a good idea to wait for its next set of results to assess whether it has been able to sustain growth. I’d go with a Hold for now. But this can change into a Buy if it continues to show a robust topline performance.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.