Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TOMRA Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 14, 2023 11:45 AM ETTomra Systems ASA (TMRAY), TMRAF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.49K Followers

TOMRA Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - Head, Investor Relations

Tove Andersen - Chief Executive Officer

Eva Sagemo - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TOMRA's Second Quarter Result Presentation 2023. My name is Daniel Sundahl, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, as always, I have our CEO, Tove Andersen; and our CFO, Eva Sagemo, who will take you through the highlights of the quarter and dive deeper into the numbers. After the presentations, we will open up for Q&A, and you can post your questions in or through the embedded Q&A tool in the webcast.

But without further ado, I give the word to CEO, Tove Andersen.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Daniel, and welcome from me as well to our Q2 2023 presentation. This quarter, I'm very pleased to see that we are continuing delivering on our growth ambition with record high revenues in all three divisions. And at the same time, we are lifting our margins, our gross margin in line with expectations. This quarter was especially good for Collection and Recycling and I think for Collection, this quarter shows the robustness of our current operations and portfolio opportunities as we are continuing delivering strong growth and strong profitability, even though that we have a delay in the Scottish market.

Recycling is continuing the good momentum we have seen now for many quarters. And I would like to say that I'm really impressed by the Recycling organization on how they're able to execute on this growth. One thing is to get the orders in but actually to deliver organic growth like this quarter, 26%, it needs to be produced, delivered, installed and optimized at our customer sites, and I'm very pleased

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.