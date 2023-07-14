Anthony Manciero/iStock via Getty Images

I'm in the mood to go full hoser and talk about a great Canadian company now, eh. This is one of the Canadian gems that you Americans may not be as familiar with, and the lack of awareness is evident by the cast of characters who show on the company's conference calls: RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, and TD Securities. These calls are not graced by any of the many bizarre accents evident in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Because I'm absolutely driven by an aching need to make your lives as fulfilling and enjoyable as possible, I'd like to introduce this wonderful, under the radar business to you folks from 'Merica. Finally, I couldn't live with myself if I didn't poke just a little at the home of the people of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ:CA, STLJF). They're headquartered in La Belle Province, and as a result speak a language known as "French." While their written English is superb, if you dial into a conference call just keep that rewind button handy.

So, I wrote my latest bullish article about Stella-Jones about three months ago, and in that time the shares are up about 27% against a gain of about 9.7% for the S&P 500 (SP500). While that's very gratifying, a stock trading at $66.70 is obviously a more risky investment than the same stock when it was changing hands at $52.60 per share. I'll decide what to do after reviewing the latest financial results, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

The weekend is upon us, and I'm assuming that my readers are busy trying to decide how they're going to spend the next two days, and for that reason they have better things to do than read my bad jokes and not so subtle brags about how well I've done on this stock. For that reason, I'll offer a thesis statement paragraph near the beginning of this article in order to give you the "gist" of my thinking, so you won't need to subject yourselves to all 1,400 words. You're welcome.

I really like this business, and I'll be adding to my position on any price weakness. That written, I'm not going to add to my stake here because the valuation is no longer that compelling. If I were new to Stella-Jones Inc. stock, as I'm assuming most of you are, I'd put it on a watch list and buy aggressively on any weakness from here. I must confess that I've never hoped for a significant stock correction more than I do at this moment, because such a thing would allow me to buy more of this wonderful business at a wonderful price.

Financial Snapshot

Right off the bat, I should point out that all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

The financial performance continues to be excellent here in my view. Revenue and net income are up by 9% and 30.4% respectively, driven largely by the utility pole category, which was itself helped by acquisitions (e.g., the treating assets of Texas Electric Cooperatives). Earnings per share are up by even more given that as a result of the company spending about $141 million on buybacks over the past four quarters, EPS is up by over 41% from the year ago period. As a result of the above, management has rewarded shareholders with a 15% boost of the dividend over last year.

The only fly in the soup from my point of view is the fact that total debt is up significantly over the past year. Thus, the downside of acquisitions.

When I review a business such as this, I like to use what I learn to offer some clues about what's going on in the broader economy. As the company noted on its earnings call, residential lumber sales were down over the past year, and this was driven by lower volumes and pricing compared to the robust demand that was seen in Q1 of 2022. This is yet another data point that strongly suggests a slowing North American housing market. Thankfully, Stella-Jones is somewhat insulated from this downturn, given that only 13% of their sales come from residential lumber.

Given all of the above, I'd be very happy to add to my position at the right price.

Stella-Jones Financials (expressed in Canadian dollars) (Stella-Jones investor relations)

The Stock

If you read my stuff regularly, you know that I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. For instance, the Stella-Jones business sells utility poles, rail ties, and residential lumber. The stock, on the other hand, represents an ownership stake in the business, and a proportional right to future cash flows. The stock price movements are often much more volatile than is warranted by anything that's going on at the firm. This can be frustrating, but it's also the source of potential rewards if you can manage to exploit the ever-changing moods of the crowd. In my experience, the only way to successfully trade stocks is to spot the difference between the crowd's expectations and subsequent reality. You want to buy when the crowd becomes particularly despondent, and sell when the crowd grows euphoric. This latter is challenging because it's analogous to leaving a party when it's most fun, which is very hard to do.

Another word for "despondent" in this context is "cheap." I like to buy cheap stocks because they offer great risk-reward potential. They're lower risk because all of the bad news is already "priced in," which is why they're down in price. They're potentially higher rewards because any bit of surprisingly good news can drive prices higher as investors rush to jump into a turnaround story.

I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. I want to see the stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. When I last reviewed Stella-Jones, the shares were trading hands at a P/E of about 12 times, and the PS was sitting around .95. The stock sported a dividend yield of about 1.7%. Fast forward a few months, and this is the current state of the world.

The shares are between 32% and 35% more expensive, and the dividend yield is about 25% lower. This is obviously a much less attractive investment today than it was when I last reviewed the name.

I think ratios are helpful, but I also want to try to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given investment. The way I do this is by employing methods described in books like Professor Stephen Penman's "Accounting for Value," and Mauboussin and Rappaport's "Expectations Investing." Each of these use the stock price itself as a rich source of information. Penman, in particular, shows investors how they can employ a bit of high school algebra to isolate the "g" (growth) formula in a standard finance formula to work out what the market expects from a given company. Applying this way of thinking to Stella-Jones at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow earnings at a rate of 2% from current levels. While I don't consider this to be massively optimistic, the forecast is no longer as pessimistic as it was when I last reviewed the name.

Given that above, I'm going to hold Stella-Jones Inc. stock here. I'll neither add nor sell, though I will add aggressively on any price weakness. There are many things that are ridiculous about Canada. Some of the food is awful, and when traveling overseas, Canadians are the only people who define themselves by what they're not.

There are some gems here, though, and Stella-Jones Inc. is one of them. Although its stock may not be a great investment at the moment as it's no longer a screaming buy, I would strongly recommend investors put it on their radar, and buy aggressively on any price drop.

