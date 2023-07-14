Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Matterport's Inability To Scale Explained

Jul. 14, 2023 2:01 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)U
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we discuss why MTTR remains depressed and couldn't scale growth despite growing adoption, strategic acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.
  • Matterport's inability to scale stems from its linear revenue model and self-competition, evident from the discrepancy between its 75% CAGR adoption growth and 13.5% CAGR revenue growth.
  • We believe that cloud revenue and monetizing end-users are key to scaling revenue growth and capturing the value it provides to the market.

Washington DC hi-tech smart city background. 3D rendering.

Jarmo Piironen

Introduction

Gone are the days when Matterport's (NASDAQ:MTTR) share price was supported by the SPAC's $10 NAV. This "feature" had capped MTTR's downside while retaining full upside potential. In our previous coverage, we gave Matterport

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.68K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersForesights.Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.