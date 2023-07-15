Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5+% Yielding No-Brainer Blue-Chips That Could Triple

Jul. 15, 2023 7:45 AM ETPNC, TFC2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market will likely fall 25-30% due to an almost certain recession next year.
  • But there are ways to profit from this recession and the coming zombie bank apocalypse.
  • Strong banks, such as PNC and Truist, are the most likely to buy out failed banks for pennies on the dollar, potentially boosting their earnings as much as 45% overnight.
  • PNC is the lower risk option, yielding a safe 5% and offering a 200% return potential by 2029. That's a chance to triple your money and do even better if it buys a zombie bank.
  • TFC is almost 50% undervalued, yielding a safe 6.3% and offering 170% return potential by 2029. If it buys a zombie bank it could deliver 215% returns, or 25% annually, Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
USD rain on black background

R&A Studio

We certainly live in interesting times.

The market is on fire this year, and almost back to record highs.

How amazing would it be if we closed at new record highs, thus officially ending the 2022

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own PNC and TFC via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

