Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group: Premium Retail Not Safe As The 'Richcession' Spreads

Jul. 14, 2023 2:09 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)6 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.31K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. commercial property market is experiencing a decline in valuations due to a record increase in interest rates, with the commercial property price index down over 16% from 2021.
  • Retail REITs are seeing a significant performance bifurcation, with companies like Simon Property Group outperforming most REITs with a 27% rise over the past year.
  • The retail sector is facing challenges due to a slowdown in real retail sales, rising operating costs, and changing consumer habits, which could lead to a further decline in property valuations.
  • As higher-income brackets face disproportionately higher real wage loss and unemployment growth, premium retail spending may fall faster - particularly with student loan repayments due.
  • If capitalization rates continue to rise to meet parity with commercial mortgages, I expect Simon Property Group may fall by up to 40% from its current level.

Allen Premium Outlets, a Dallas Forth Worth"s premier outlet shopping destination, in Taxas, USA

ZZ3701/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2023 is becoming one of the more interesting years regarding real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and the property market. After experiencing a record increase in interest rates last year, from all-time-low rates in 2021 to decade highs

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.31K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

u
usiah
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (13.33K)
$70? Whoa!

Retired income investor (long)
Bossco profile picture
Bossco
Today, 2:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.51K)
While certainly some good points are made, IMHO there's no way SPG is going back to COVID valuation. $70? Pffft, nooo waaay short of black swan landing. I'm at 21+% TTR right now, which was my original goal, thus would/could/should start selling about now, but my spidey senses are tickling me to hold a wee bit longer $125... perhaps? Proper SPG due diligence = reviewing individual properties & regional expectations. At this point I don't witness any recession myself, though more union strikes.... hmmm 🤔
l
leephx
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (150)
@Bossco For what it's worth, I have found that if you set your sell price shortly after you purchase the stock, then either make your peace with taking the desired profit, or watch it very closely and consider raising your selling price as the target price comes nearer. Guess it depends on how much time and energy you want to devote to each holding. I always wonder if I sell too soon, or too late, but at some point I commit and then move on. 20% is a great return (not sure of your time frame) and there's no shame in taking that percentage of gain. There's always another opportunity to invest in and work on repeating the gain.
i
imranfat
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (224)
Overvalued...my thoughts. $100 is a good price point to get in. Won't happen soon I think, I went for WPC.
g
grcinak
Today, 2:25 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
Harrison, I don't trust it either. I appreciate your bravery in publishing this article. I await the replies. In, the meantime I am going to find my stash of Orville Redenbacher popcorn.
Bossco profile picture
Bossco
Today, 2:38 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.51K)
@grcinak - I'll join you with a bag of Orville's Kettle corn sprinkled with with jalapeno butter dust...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.