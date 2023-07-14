ZZ3701/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2023 is becoming one of the more interesting years regarding real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and the property market. After experiencing a record increase in interest rates last year, from all-time-low rates in 2021 to decade highs today, most large commercial properties are seeing their valuations fall. The U.S. commercial property price index is currently down over 16% from its 2022 peak and continues to decline month-over-month. While the office segment has been among the hardest hit due to considerable increases in vacancy, virtually all are declining as investors require higher capitalization rates to offset increased financing costs.

Based on the historically strong relationship between interest rates, real interest rates, and property capitalization rates, it has been my view that cap rates will eventually rise by around 3% (from 2021 lows) for nearly all properties regardless of their stability - as is required for the property market to return to parity with the bond market. Today, the commercial property market is slightly frozen as investment volumes collapse and the market begins to adjust to the much tighter financing paradigm.

The commercial property market lags behind the financial market significantly, and its data is much slower, so it is challenging to know where exactly property prices are today. However, as long as rates remain near current levels, I expect average property capitalization rates will be back around 8.5% by 2024 (from ~5.5% in 2021), implying a total price decline of about one-third. While that may seem extreme, it is worth pointing out that properties generally traded at that Cap Rate valuation for decades, excluding the ultra-low-rate 2010s. Of course, properties with falling net operating incomes should see more significant price declines, while those with rising NOIs may not take as significant a hit.

In my view, one of the most interesting segments of the REIT market today is retail, since there is a vast bifurcation in performance amongst retail properties. Retail property capitalization rates can easily range by over 5%, which may grow as people's in-store shopping habits change. As e-commerce swaps up most "needs-based" shopping, only charming "experience-driven" retail properties continue to draw crowds. Others who have failed to adapt, or are in the unfortunately numerous crime-ridden areas, face closings as companies exit those venues.

REITs such as Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) are interesting because they focus on "high-class" retail. SPG has outperformed most REITs since 2022, rising by 27% over the past twelve months (most REITs being down 5% or more). Further, its valuation does not appear too high, with a dividend yield of 6% and a "P/FFO" of 10.2X. That said, SPG may also be a value trap if the quality of its properties does not remain as strong as most investors currently expect.

Are There Any Havens in Retail?

After seeing a sharper rebound in 2022 as lockdowns and related issues finally ended, US mall volumes have generally declined throughout 2023. That figure includes both indoor, outdoor, and outlet malls. That trend is likely tied to declines in real retail spending and a general decrease in household financial stability and confidence. At the same time, many retailers are struggling with record shoplifting rates, a trend they're largely unable to stop without closing stores or raising prices (pushing more consumers away). Further, most retailers are seeing operating costs rise quickly due to the significant shortage of retail workers. Put simply, it is not a good time to be a retailer in America, and if negative trends continue, then few retail spaces may be immune to the confluence of headwinds.

From a macroeconomic perspective, a slowdown in real retail sales is associated with historically low consumer sentiment. In 2022, sales were maintained despite rising prices due to increased credit card debt (revolving consumer credit). The pace of credit card debt growth is now falling, meaning credit card debt use continues but at a slowing rate. In my opinion, the trend in consumer credit signals a larger impending decline in real retail sales as more people overuse credit cards to offset increased retail prices. See below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, total real retail sales remain well-above pre-COVID levels. One reason may be inaccuracies in consumer inflation, as the CPI may not fully account for increased consumer prices. That said, the stimulus created in 2020 also buoyed demand to excessive levels, encouraging many people to spend above their limit since then, now struggling to maintain such habits. At any rate, there is a clearer negative trend, specifically in same-store retail sales (which exclude e-commerce), as seen in the "Redbook Index":

Redbook Index (TradingEconomics.com)

The Redbook Index measures year-over-year changes in same-store sales among large U.S. merchandisers, many of whom would be tenants of SPG's properties. This index is probably one of the most directly critical for assessing the strength of SPG's tenants as it pertains specifically to in-store, same-store retail sales. It is not inflation-adjusted, so product sales are likely around 5% lower than the index. Last week, the index finally fell to zero, meaning that stores saw sales decline for the first time year-over-year. However, their "unit sales" or inflation-adjusted sales have likely declined for months and are currently down around 5% year-over-year.

Although some inflationary forces have subsided, I expect these trends will continue. For one, excessive growth in credit card debt implies that many will soon be unable to borrow more, forcing a decline in discretionary spending. Additionally, around 44M people will soon need to return to making Federal student debt payments, averaging $200-$300 per borrower in a few months. Regardless of one's opinion on that issue, it is guaranteed to negatively impact retailers as higher debt payments will ultimately come from discretionary budgeting. In my view, given the massive increase in retail sales seen after the "deferment" of Federal loans, there will be a significant decline in retail sales once payments continue.

Lastly, substantial recent declines in the manufacturing PMI and yield curve imply a general recession is likely, potentially increasing unemployment at a very inopportune time for most people. The U.S. dollar is also falling rapidly and may fall much further if a competing reserve currency is launched as planned by BRICS countries. Considering most retailers sell items produced in BRICS countries, a decline in the US dollar vs. the Chinese Yuan or other currencies will undoubtedly increase retailers' costs at a potentially very inopportune time.

What is SPG Worth?

In my view, any rational assessment of the retail sector clearly shows a negative trend. Indeed, there is a negative trend in retail data today, and there are many reasons that the trend could become significantly more pronounced. While it is true that Simon's properties are of higher quality than most, and around a sixth of its holdings are situated abroad (which may be in similar situations), I do not believe it will be unaffected by these trends. It is true that SPG, like most retail owners, has not yet seen a decline in retail spending activity at its properties. Of course, until just a few weeks ago, sales rose YoY due to rising prices and artificial demand from credit card usage, so stability should not continue in Q3-Q4.

Crucially, unlike past recessions, today's real income declines are highest among higher-income brackets (white collar), meaning retail sales at premium venues may decline more because more upper-middle-income households shop in those venues. In my view, it is best to consider these forward-looking trends to value SPG instead of the many backward-looking metrics touted by other analysts and the company. While those more robust backward-looking metrics have some merit, they're primarily based on a stimulus-driven and "post-COVID buying spree" paradigm that is reversing in more recent data. Further, SPG's "high quality" status may negatively impact it because of the growing "Richcession" trend and the mathematical fact that a rise from lower capitalization rates requires a larger percentage price decline.

Over the past twelve months, SPG has earned an NOI of ~$3.85B based on its operating income and depreciation. At the end of 2021, that figure was ~$3.67B, down from ~$4.17B in 2019. The firm has recovered since 2020, but not entirely. At the end of 2019, SPG had a market capitalization of ~$47.7B. Adding ~$28.2B in total liabilities and preferred equity and subtracting ~$2.62B in other tangible non-operating assets, its implied property portfolio value at the end of 2019 was about $73.3B. Thus, its implied capitalization rate at the end of 2019 was ~5.7% (4.17 / 73.3), a regular cap rate for a high-quality retail property.

At the end of 2021, when U.S. capitalization rates hit a minimum of about 1% below 2019 levels, SPG's market capitalization was ~$52.2B. Adding ~$29.4B in total liabilities and preferred equity and subtracting ~$2.52B in other non-property tangible assets, SPG's 2021 implied property value was ~$79.1B. With $3.67B in NOI that year, its implied capitalization rate was ~4.3%, though it was artificially low due to the sharp NOI decline from COVID. Using 2019 NOI, its capitalization rate was 5.2%, typical for prime retail then. Averaging those figures, I'd place the firm's "adjusted" cap rate at 4.75% in 2021, so I expect it to rise to about 7.75% based on the sharp rise in interest rates since then.

Today, SPG's market capitalization is lower at ~$39.61B. Adding ~$29.66B in total liabilities and preferred and subtracting ~$3.04B in other tangible non-operating assets, SPG's implied property value is around $66.2B, ~16% below peak 2021 levels, just like the total U.S. commercial property price index. With a TTM NOI of ~$3.85B, its current implied capitalization rate is 5.8%, well below the 7.75% target. Of course, it will likely take time for REIT and commercial property investors to fully realize the implications of much higher mortgage rates. So, it would be surprising for SPG to trade at such a capitalization rate today.

If its capitalization rate rises to 7.75% by 2024 while its NOI is constant, the company's implied property value should fall to around $49.7B. Subtracting total liabilities and preferred equity and adding other tangible non-operating assets, its implied net asset value would be ~$23B, given that change. This means SPG could lose around 40% of its value if my outlook proves correct. While that may seem extreme, the stock traded closer to that level just one year ago amid much stronger property market conditions. Further, it traded well below that figure during the 2020 crash.

Ultimately, although SPG's properties are of higher quality, it is more exposed to changes in capitalization rates (and, therefore, longer-term interest rates). Additionally, the company uses relatively high leverage on its assets, so its equity value can fluctuate dramatically with changes in its property value.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bearish on Simon Property Group, Inc. stock and believe it is overvalued today. The implied value of its property portfolio is roughly typical of the commercial market today. Still, because that trend is so negative, I would expect the REIT would trade at an ample discount to its "current" NAV (which is falling quickly), as are most REITs today. SPG rose by nearly 20% since May as investors clamor over its higher dividend and low "P/FFO," but those figures are primarily attractive due to its high debt. Personally, I care little for those figures, giving capitalization rates and net asset values far more credibility because they more appropriately account for debt.

My price target for SPG is $70, based on my NAV outlook. I do not expect it to fall to that price level rapidly, as it largely depends on the market continuing to adjust for higher rates. Further, that outlook assumes no independent change from a potential increase in retail closures to a decline in lease prices associated with growing challenges in the retail sector. In reality, those headwinds are difficult to determine because SPG's portfolio is much higher quality than most; however, as detailed, I do not believe that isolates it from the many negative retail trends today - which could impact "upper middle income" type shopping centers more should the "Richcession" trend continue to grow.

Due to its higher dividend yield, I personally would not short SPG today. Still, I believe Simon Property Group, Inc. stock has ample immediate downside risk due to its recent rise and considerable long-term risk associated with falling property valuations.