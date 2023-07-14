CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) performance has been disappointing in the past few years with a total return of negative 6%, vastly underperforming the S&P 500's (SPY) 74%, as shown in the chart below. This was largely attributed to the perfect storm of the unprecedented pandemic, the waning sentiment on malls, and rising interest rates. I believe the situation has now stabilized, and the current backdrop has fared much better than most feared, which could translate to meaningful rerating potential moving forward.

Exaggerated Fear Around Malls

Simon Property Group is one of the largest REITs (real estate investment trusts) that specializes in malls. The company currently operates over 400 properties globally, totaling 195 million SF (square feet). Most of the company's properties are premium malls and outlets located in the US.

The broad sentiment on malls has been pretty gloomy, especially after the pandemic, as many investors are increasingly concerned about the threat from e-commerce. There is no doubt that e-commerce has been gaining strong momentum in the past decade, but its potential impact may be overstated.

Despite the rapid increase in popularity, e-commerce currently accounts for only around 14% of total retail sales. After the initial spike during the pandemic, the percentage has also pulled back after lockdowns were lifted. The figure is expected to continue its trend upwards but it is safe to say that most retail sales will still be done in person in the near term.

The strength of department stores has also been surprisingly strong recently. Unlike the past decade when retail sales of department stores continued to trend down, the figure quickly rebounded after the unprecedented drop in March 2020 and is now back to 2019 levels. Despite facing a soft economy and elevated inflation, the trend has held up pretty well in the past year, with average monthly sales of around $11.5 billion, as shown in the first chart below by the FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data).

The strength is particularly strong in premium malls. Unlike the share price, the NOI (net operating income) from Simon Property Group's A++ and A+ properties has actually increased from $1.9 billion in 2012 to $3.4 billion in 2022, representing a solid CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 6%.

The company is also trying to optimize the value of its assets by densification. It is expected to invest around $1.5 billion to build apartments and hotels around its retail properties. This should be highly synergetic as it can help drive foot traffic, diversify its income stream, and lower the vacancy rate. I believe the overall backdrop of malls is much better than many pictured, and they certainly still have their value in the current economy.

Potential Catalysts

Amid the significant increase in interest rates, the treasury bond yield has also surged in the past two years. For instance, the yield of the 1-year treasury sky-rocketed from nearly 0% in 2021 to 5.4% at the moment. These treasury bonds have attracted a lot of funds from dividend investors, as they present a compelling alternative to dividend stocks. However, this trade may start to unwind as interest rates will likely head back down amid plummeting inflation. As shown in the chart below, the CPI (consumer price index) is now down to just 3%. This may result in high-yield dividend stocks such as Simon Property Group getting a solid bid as dividend investors jump back in once again.

Speaking of macro data, the US economy has been holding up much better than expected, as the unemployment rate continues to hover around historical lows, currently at just 3.6%. Amid the strong labor market, the Federal Reserve raised its median real GDP projection from 0.4% in March to 1% in the latest meeting, as shown in the chart below. The median unemployment rate is also revised from 4.5% to 4.1%. The resilient economy should continue to favor consumer spending, which subsequently benefits the company as well.

Financials and Valuation

While the sentiment on malls has been pessimistic, the latest earnings from Simon Property Group continue to be solid. The company reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 3.8% YoY (year over year) compared to $1.3 billion. The occupancy rate was extremely strong, up 110 basis points from 93.3% to 94.4%. The base minimum rent per SF grew 3.1% from $54.14 to $55.84. The retailer sales per SF also grew 3.3% to $759, as consumer spending increased.

The bottom line was largely in-line with the top line. The net income grew 6.3% YoY from $488.3 million to $519.3 million, partially benefiting from higher public equity gains. FFO (funds from operations) increased 1% from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. The FFO per share was $2.74 compared to $2.7, up 1.5% YoY. Amid the solid momentum, the company slightly raised the low end of its guidance for FY23. FFO per share is now expected to be between $11.8 to $11.95, up from the prior range of $11.7 to $11.95. It is also worth noting that the annual FFO per share is now back near its high in 2018.

Despite the recent rebound in share price, Simon Property Group's valuation remains attractive in my opinion. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.1x, which is very discounted on a historical basis (I am using EV/EBITDA as it can take the debt into account). As shown in the chart below, the current multiple is near the bottom of its historical range (excluding the unprecedented COVID drop), representing a solid discount of 18% compared to its 10-year median EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.2x.

On a FFO basis, the company is currently trading at a Price/FFO ratio of 10.2x, which is also discounted compared to other retail REITs such as Kimco Realty (KIM), Regency Centers (REG), and Federal Realty (FRT). The peer group has an average Price/FFO ratio of 14.6x, which represents a significant premium of 43.1%. The discount seems unjustified, as the company's financial performance has been largely in line with peers. The massive valuation gap should offer ample upside potential for the company to catch up.

Risks

The obvious risk here is a potential recession, as Simon Property Group is highly exposed to the broad economy due to its business nature. An economic downturn will likely put significant pressure on rent prices and retention and occupancy rates. So far, I am not too worried as the consumer side remains resilient amid the strong labor market. However, investors should become more cautious if the unemployment rate starts to turn up.

Investors Takeaway

I believe Simon Property Group is a great value pick thanks to the huge mismatch between sentiment and fundamentals. Many are skeptical about the company's outlook due to the pessimism around malls, but I believe the fear is exaggerated. The penetration of e-commerce is still low, and the retail sales of department stores have been doing well since the pandemic. This is especially evident in premium properties, and the company's densification could also further boost the value of these assets. The latest earnings demonstrated the strength of the company's portfolio as the occupancy rate edged up. I believe the solid backdrop alongside the discounted valuation should translate to meaningful upside potential, therefore I rate Simon Property Group as a buy.