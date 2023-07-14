Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property Group: The Overstated Fear Of Malls

Jul. 14, 2023 2:16 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)3 Comments
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • Simon Property Group has performed badly in the past few years amid multiple headwinds, but its outlook may not be as bleak.
  • The pessimism around malls seems exaggerated as the retail sales of department stores have been doing well since the pandemic.
  • The company's latest earnings were solid, as both the occupancy rate and base minimum rent edged up.
  • Current valuation is significantly discounted compared to peers, which should offer ample room for catch-up moving forward.

Drone footage of logistic center in UK

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) performance has been disappointing in the past few years with a total return of negative 6%, vastly underperforming the S&P 500's (SPY) 74%, as shown in

I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (5.67K)
What are cosine wave stocks?

These are businesses whose stock price follows a cosine wave pattern over a long period.

Up. Down. Up. Down. Up. Down.

Goes nowhere.

If one invested $10K in $SPG in 2013, a decade ago, what would be there portfolio balance even after DRIP?

$12K.

All LT holders of this cosine wave stock should focus more on their position performance instead of the dividend it generates.

Why own it?

To Trade. Buy low sell high.

LT investors, beware.

My 1c.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 2:41 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Today is “Write and Article about Simon Property” Day! So if you have a Hawaiian Simon Property shirt, you can go ahead and wear it!

Im gonna go ahead and need you to write an article about Simon Property on Sunday too. Thanks a bunch!
d
dinglefritz
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (755)
@Brute80 Think we can get to double digits before market close?
