Cemig: Great Business But Uncertain Future

Pedro Augusto Prazeres
Summary

  • Brazilian power company Cemig has seen a significant recovery since 2019, with operational expenses and losses now within regulatory limits, and future investment plans focusing on its distribution segment.
  • Cemig's financial results show positive growth, with a recurring EBITDA of R$ 2.1 billion, an 8% increase compared to the previous year, and a profit of over R$ 1.3 billion.
  • The potential privatization of Cemig is under discussion, but the process is complex and unpredictable, making it an uncertain factor for investors to consider.
  • If privatized, Cemig will have the advantage of fully renewing concessions that are extremely important to the company's cash generation.
  • Cemig has a total portfolio of investments amounting to R$ 42.1 billion for the period of 2023-2027, which might translate into increased returns for investors who stick to the shares.
1,702 MW
Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Investment Thesis

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), or simply Cemig, has experienced a remarkable recovery since 2019, achieving a suitable leverage level, bringing operational expenses and loss levels within regulatory limits, and demonstrating efficiency gains. Considering the uncertain scenario

This article was written by

Pedro Augusto Prazeres
English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

