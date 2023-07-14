Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BP Prudhoe Bay: The Termination Clock Is Ticking

Bill Cunningham
Summary

  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty has had no net revenue in the first two quarters of 2023. It will likely not have any net revenue in the third quarter either.
  • If BPT has less than $1 million/yr. of net revenue for two years, the Trust is terminated and Trust owners receive no further compensation.
  • The breakeven oil price which generates revenue is $10 above the current WTI level of about $75 per barrel.
  • The Trust incurs an artificial and rapidly increasing cost which places it at substantial risk of legal termination after Q4 2024 results are announced.
  • If oil prices do rally substantially, there are much better alternative investments in the oil patch.
Background

I have written several articles about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) over the past 10 years, generally warning investors that it has a limited life and a deteriorating value due to its unique structure.

I am a private investor and occasional mountain climber. I hold an MBA from a top tier business school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Dendrite Research profile picture
Dendrite Research
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (42)
I'm not 100% sure what's supposed to happen upon termination of the trust. Here's what the 10K says:

"Upon termination of the Trust, HNS will have an option to purchase the Royalty Interest at a price equal to the greater of (i) the fair market value
of the Trust property as set forth in an opinion of an investment banking firm, commercial banking firm or other entity qualified to give an opinion as to
the fair market value of the assets of the Trust, or (ii) the number of outstanding Units multiplied by (a) the closing price of Units on the day of
termination of the Trust on the stock exchange on which the Units are listed..."

Okay, that's not going to happen. But it's important to note that the Royalty Interest doesn't disappear when the Trust is terminated. It will still have non-zero option value, whatever WTI is at.

"If HNS does not exercise its option, the Trustee will sell the Trust property on terms and conditions approved by the vote of holders of 60% of the
outstanding Units, unless the Trustee determines that it is not practicable to submit the matter to a vote of the Unit holders and the sale is made at a price
at least equal to the fair market value of the Trust property as set forth in the opinion of the investment banking firm, commercial banking firm or other
entity mentioned above and on terms and conditions deemed commercially reasonable by that firm."

So, I'm guessing either a hedge fund buys this and uses it to sell OTM calls. Or perhaps Hilcorp buys it itself so it can save on administrative costs?

Any thoughts?
