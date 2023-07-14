Milko

In an ironic move, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) rallied 5% following a short report on the stock. The company has reported impressive numbers in the last year, questioning the sudden drop in May that now appears tied to a high amount of shares shorted. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on Hims due to the large untapped health and wellness market.

Source: Finviz

Not So Bearish

Interestingly, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a negative report on Hims, questioning the business model and injecting regulatory risk fears around the pharmacy operations. Oddly, though, the investment firm suggests the stock only has downside risk of 25% to 40% with a low price target of $5.

Source: Spruce Point Capital

Typically, a firm highlighting enormous regulatory risk and FDA approved competition of a stock being shorted would suggest unlimited downside risk. The above slide actually points out a desire to pay a lower EV/S multiple of 2023 revenues versus the current market valuation.

Hims provides an online health and wellness platform, offering patients a cheaper and more efficient method of obtaining prescriptions drugs. The company faces a very competitive environment with other online telemedicine marketplaces and the introduction of generic drugs, such as Eroxon mentioned in the short report.

The company has a first mover advantage and a brand name in the space, unlike a lot of other competitors. A lot of the rationales for multiple compression already existed prior to the short report, so Spruce Capital is only suggesting a desire to pay a lower multiple for the stock.

The main concerns highlighted in the report are the ones related to the violations regarding issuing prescriptions and the quality of the relationships with physicians. If Spruce Capital thought these issues were valid risks to the business, our view is that the investment firm would short the stock to $0, instead the stock has a low target of $5.

Marketing Machine

All Hims had done in the last couple of years is boosting the subscriber totals, with a focus on moving new subscribers onto multi-month subscriptions. In fact, the EOQ multi-month subscribers were up 264% in the listed period of nearly 2 years since Q2'21.

Source: Hims & Hers Health Q1'23 presentation

Per management via the 10-Q report, customer acquisition costs surged 115% during Q1'23 to $84.0 million. Based on the net new subscriber totals for each period, CAC grew to $497 in the last quarter from $425 back in Q1'22.

Source: Hims & Hers Health Q1'23 10-Q

The online health and wellness platform spent $97.2 million on marketing in Q1'23, up over 100% from $48.1 million in the prior Q1. The key here is that these marketing expenses will lead to future prescriptions that don't show up in the revenue base during the quarter of the marketing.

Hims wouldn't be adding so many subscribers without solid customer retention, considering the company has drastically shifted into being adjusted EBITDA profitable. Hims has dramatically improved the operational efficiency of other operating expenses, with non-SBC charges up only ~$50 million in Q1'23 versus ~$34 million in the prior Q1.

Despite the doubling of marking expenses during Q1'23, Hims actually improved adjusted EBITDA by $12.1 million YoY due to the improved efficiency in the non-marketing portions of operating expenses. With strong gross margins at 84%, the company can afford to spend more on CAC while still boosting the bottom line.

Hims forecasts boosting revenues to over $1 billion in 2024 with Adjusted EBITDA doubling to $64 million. The stock appears cheap at $9 with a fully diluted market cap of $2.1 billion. The market appears to agree with Hims jumping on the short report and analysts having average price targets of $13.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market action to the short report was very telling. Hims appears cheap here at $9 while investors should expect lumpy growth over time due to competitor shifts and new generic drugs hitting the market in the multiple sectors where the company operates like ED, acne and depression.

Investors should use any weakness to continue loading up on Hims.