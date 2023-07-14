Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Bond Bandit - Seize The Anti-ESG Premium

Jul. 14, 2023
Deep Value Ideas
Summary

  • Given increasing regulatory pressure and the fact that ESG-based factor investing has become en vogue in recent years, poorly rated companies may face higher borrowing costs.
  • The article compares a set of 14 companies with different credit ratings (Aaa to Baa2) and representative bond portfolios to investigate and confirm the "ESG Premium" hypothesis.
  • While the article focuses on debt securities, I also provide my (brief) opinion on ESG ratings as a whole, and how I incorporate them into my due diligence.

Geheimnisvoller Mann mit Kapuze auf dem schwarzen Hintergrund

amenic181/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the context of bond investing, I started thinking about the idea of an "ESG risk premium" - a premium demanded by the market from companies with poor ESG (environmental, social, governance) ratings - when I first heard about the

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas
I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BPAQF, BTAFF, CMCSA, HD, JNJ, LOW, MO, PG, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

grcinak
Today, 2:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
Kudos for keeping it real.
