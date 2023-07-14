Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Waiting For The Dead Cat Bounce To Sell My Entire Stake

Jul. 14, 2023 3:23 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)12 Comments
The European View profile picture
The European View
13K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T has been in my retirement portfolio for many years. Accordingly, I have experienced a lot of drama as a shareholder.
  • While I was bullish on the stock for a long time and published bullish articles several times, my patience has run out.
  • Investors who do not expect price increases but are looking for a high-dividend investment that currently has little downside potential might be happy with AT&T.
  • But I will sell my shares if they recover again. Until then, I will use the cash flow for other investments.
  • It is still sad because, at the end of the day, who would have thought such a development of the former dividend aristocrat possible five to ten years ago?
AT&T Store, Madison Heights, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography

The AT&T (NYSE:T) share has been in my pension portfolio for many years. Accordingly, I have experienced a lot as a shareholder, be it the 5G auctions, the TimeWarner acquisition, the building of an advertising platform, or

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (215)
I agree with this article, 100%. And in my years subscribing to SA, this is the first time I’ve ever said that.
crankyinvestor profile picture
crankyinvestor
Today, 3:40 PM
Premium
Comments (63)
T has taken a few p/r hits from which it hasn't recovered; last q, earnings beat but cash. flow fell short - based mainly on issues solely within the company's control'- stock lost 1.50' ]then the "amazon scare" hit; neither affected the real fundmentals.

yet,, here we are - stuck in the basement with an elevator waiting for service.

they just held the div - with the full q's results available - or at least a flash # that would have warned them to cut.

i can't buy that mgmt is that reckless, so i have to have some hope that we'll see 20 pretty soom

then it might be interesting whether to sell off some
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (8.81K)
Right. AT&T seems to have an unlimited capacity to disappoint shareholders.
snichols@go2nico profile picture
snichols@go2nico
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (74)
In the past (long time) how much have you made in dividends? So how much have you lost?
H
HavingFunToday
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (1.79K)
This headline is accurate for a lot of long term ATT shareholders or atleast me. Wish it would go up just one time to sell
d
danot
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (1.82K)
Get in a very long line - a lot of shareholders are probably selling on any positive bounce (including me). If I were going to short any stock in the market- $T would be it. It's tempting to sell my shares for a big loss here.
N
Not a Value investor
Today, 3:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (190)
Selling at this price is bad idea... It will go back to $20...
r
ronjon1957
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (211)
@Not a Value investor You hope it goes back to $20. If T misses their free cash flow, look out. I wish you the best.
N
Not a Value investor
Today, 3:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (190)
@ronjon1957 I bought 100 shares today at 14.50.. I will keep it forever... If you invest 300k now, dividend will be all most $20k a year.. If it goes to $12, I would buy 5000 shares.
PugPower profile picture
PugPower
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (136)
"AT&T: Waiting For The Dead Cat Bounce To Sell My Entire Stake"....You and me both brother.
D
Dbast77
Today, 3:27 PM
Premium
Comments (43)
Who cares about the past?
W
Woodrow79
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (139)
@Dbast77 historians
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.