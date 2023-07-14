10 Big REIT Bargains

Bedrin-Alexander

There are some REITs you should be considering:

Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Essex Property Trust (ESS).

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA).

Sun Communities (SUI).

American Tower (AMT).

Crown Castle International (CCI).

SBA Communications (SBAC).

Terreno Realty (TRNO).

Rexford (REXR).

W.P. Carey (WPC ).

Alexandria (ARE).

So many REITs in one article? Better keep it fast.

Housing REITs

We've got two kinds of housing.

Apartment REITs: CPT, ESS, and MAA.

MH Park REITs: SUI.

We'll do apartment REITs first.

This awkwardly spaced slide (not in chronological order) shows leasing spreads are still good for CPT. They actually improved in April and May relative to Q1 2023:

CPT

Facts:

In 2022, leasing spreads were in the mid to low teens. Official "inflation" said shelter inflation wasn't too bad.

In 2023, leasing spreads are 4% to 5%. Official "inflation" data is propped up by using higher rates.

The real-time data is more accurate.

Same-property NOI guidance is 3.75% to 6.25%.

Not bad? CPT is about 7.4% off its lowest close in the last 52 weeks and the portfolio is geographically diversified.

Some people don't like ESS because it's mostly in California. Despite all the doom and gloom in California, it's not a barren wasteland.

ESS

If you want more "Not California" in your profile, try MAA on for size:

MAA

MAA's valuation often pushed us away, but it's fine now. Shares are trading at much lower multiples.

How about manufactured home parks? SUI is driving strong revenue growth again:

SUI

They do that regularly. It results in strong same-property NOI (net operating income) and FFO per share growth.

SUI is one of my largest positions. I have 672 shares of SUI. At $125.83 per share (as of writing), that's $84,557.76.

Multiples came down substantially for these REITs:

TIKR.com

The decline in multiples was a combination of falling share prices and increasing FFO per share.

Tower REITs

Once again:

Massive growth in FFO and AFFO per share.

Compressed Multiple.

See the chart:

TIKR.com

I expect it to climb significantly again next year. In 2023, they aim to pay off about $1 billion in floating-rate debt. That saves them a good chunk of money on interest expenses for next year. They won't be able to repeat that trick, though. They will be around $0 of floating-rate debt at the start of 2024. At that point, I would expect them to be focusing more on doing buybacks.

Think the big carriers are done leasing? It doesn't seem that way. In Q1 2023 they saw a dip in the organic growth of international towers, but domestic towers put up a great quarter. After adjusting for churn (the leases that expire without a replacement), they still had 5.1% growth in the domestic market:

SBAC

Think the big carriers are not leasing from them? Think again.

SBAC

AMT and CCI look like bargains, also. CCI has more difficulty with expiring leases, but also trades at an unusually low multiple of FFO and AFFO. That creates plenty of cushion.

All three of these REITs saw their growth rate in FFO and AFFO per share challenged by the increase in interest rates. They didn't lock in fixed rates on enough of their debt. However, we're already through the worst of the hikes. We could still see another one or two hikes before the Federal Reserve is confident they can claim credit for slaying inflation. We shouldn't, but we certainly could. At least one for the July meeting is a high probability.

There's some risk of a second hike in September or November. The evidence suggests that interest rate hikes should be over, but commentary from the board suggests they aren't ready to be done.

Jerome Powell and this board of directors are great economic forecasters.

-"Noone Ever"

They were still signing customers and growing revenues, but interest expense was up. SBAC is the only one wiping out floating rate debt (using the cash they retained from paying a tiny dividend). However, the next year-over-year comparison for AMT and CCI will already include 2023's interest rates. Therefore, the headwind to growth rates should be much lower.

Industrial REITs

I don't usually Tweet (or even open Twitter), but I wanted to work on making this thesis concise:

I think TRNO and REXR have been beaten down far too much.

Net Lease

I'm adding W.P. Carey (WPC) to the list. They've underperformed the other net lease REITs over the last four to five months. I think that the disparity in recent performance makes them more attractive.

The following chart shows how much needed to be invested on any day to reach $100k today with dividends reinvested:

The REIT Forum

You'll notice WPC was one of the best-performing net lease REITs if you start back in early 2019. However, they took a significant hit recently. That gap makes them look better. They underperformed Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), and Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) by a material margin.

Old triple net lease REITs correlation: Rates up, REITs down

Today's correlation: Don't care about rates.

Much of a triple net lease REITs future cash flow already is locked in, so it would make sense for interest rates to impact them more than most other REITs.

Regardless, they outperformed other types of REITs. The big culprit may be dividend yields. In general, equity REITs that deal in properties with lower cap rates (and thus have lower dividend yields) saw larger declines in share prices. Net lease properties generally have medium-high cap rates.

Biotech Lab

Alexandria (ARE) is a biotech lab REIT. They get labeled as office because there are not enough biotech lab REITs to create a sector. The "office" tag can impact share prices as we occasionally see the correlation with office REITs surge. Long-term, the performances are dramatically different.

ARE does three things:

Raises dividends. Grows AFFO per share. Generates wealth for shareholders.

Simply put, lab space includes some attached offices. Customers use the space together. While demand for "office" is down, ARE posted new record leasing spreads. It wasn't a one-time thing. While Q2 2023 leasing spreads should be down from the records in Q1, they shouldn't be bad.

ARE's fundamentals and stock price have clearly diverged. Recent property sales provide further evidence that the market still values lab space.

More Charts

Last time I prepared a list, someone said I should've included more charts. Specifically, they wanted dividend yields:

The REIT Forum

Since I don't think that's a great way to pick your investments, I also included AFFO multiples:

The REIT Forum

AFFO multiples can be important. But they should be used with an eye on future growth rates. REXR and TRNO have the highest multiples, but most of their portfolios are leased far below current market rents. As those leases are replaced by new leases, they have an enormous amount of embedded growth. If the leases were all reset to current market rent overnight (which cannot be legally done), the multiples would be far lower.

For easy future reference, at the time of publication:

Ticker Price ARE $118.87 WPC $68.95 REXR $54.78 TRNO $59.42 SBAC $243.75 CCI $115.25 AMT $195.67 SUI $134.93 MAA $154.52 ESS $243.12 CPT $110.94 Click to enlarge

Note: The market rallied over the last few days. Prices were lower during the subscriber release, but I wanted to provide the metrics as of the public release for easy reference. I still think each of these offers a nice value.

Conclusion

Ten great REIT choices. There are actually 11, but who clicks on eleven?

We focus on high-quality equity REITs. We don't need to sacrifice quality to grasp for yield. We have preferred shares and baby bonds available to enhance yields. These are REITs geared toward generating long-term total returns. They demonstrate significant growth in AFFO per share over long periods because they have high-quality real estate assets.

This is a sharp contrast to many of the higher-yield equity REITs that generated minimal to negative growth in AFFO per share during a period of low-interest rates. Those weaker REITs, which we avoid, are facing substantial long-term pressure on AFFO due to weak same-property NOI growth combined with heavy debt loads that will have to be refinanced at much higher rates.

Remarkably, many investors still don't seem to recognize the magnitude of the difference.