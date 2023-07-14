Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Orange: Normalizing CapEx To Finally Spur Dividend Growth

Jul. 14, 2023 3:27 PM ETOrange S.A. (FNCTF), ORAN
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Despite not raising the dividend as I had expected, Orange has nonetheless done well since my initial piece on the stock back in 2021.
  • Performance in France has been a little soft on account of declining Wholesale revenues, and that will continue, albeit with a diminishing effect over time.
  • Africa & Middle East performance continues to be strong, and with comparatively high EBITDA margins and growth prospects, this remains a bright spot for the company.
  • CapEx is now materially declining following the rollout of full fiber in France, and along with modest EBITDA growth this will finally support a growing dividend.

The branch office of Orange S.A. in Seville.

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

French telecom giant Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has largely performed as I imagined when I first covered the company two-and-a-half years ago, if not for the exact reasons I envisioned. These shares have

This article was written by

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

