Olivier Le Moal

Dear readers/followers,

To date, I've covered two alternative asset managers (Alts) here, both of which represent sizeable 5%+ positions in my portfolio:

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - latest thesis here

Blue Owl Capital (OWL) - latest thesis here

The reason I like these so much is because they're asset light businesses with highly visible growth prospects in an industry that is expected to grow by double digits for the rest of the decade. I therefore expect no less than 12-15% annual returns on top of attractive growing dividends for many years to come.

The above mentioned Alts represent the "creme de la creme", because they have a very high portion of long dated and perpetual capital, high earnings quality with no performance fees (in case of BAM for the first 5 years) and have high (and highly visible) expected fee-related earnings growth.

Of course, no discussion of Alts would be complete, without talking about Blackstone (NYSE:BX), which I also hold a position in (though smaller) and which I want to cover today.

Blackstone Overview

Similarly to BAM or OWL, Blackstone is an asset-light manager which operates in 4 key segments - real estate, private equity, credit & insurance and hedge fund solutions.

As for any other manager, the single most important metric that drives returns is assets under management (AUM) and more specifically the portion which generates fees - Fee-Earning AUM (FEAUM).

Blackstone is the biggest asset manager (to my knowledge) and has nearly a $1 Trillion in AUM and $732 Billion in FEAUM. Notably, around half of Fee-Earning capital or $380 Billion in classified as perpetual, which means that it cannot be redeemed and therefore makes for very predictable fee income.

Blackstone Presentation

Investing is all about growth and for asset managers it's no different. As we'll see later, the best way to value Alts is a multiple of fee-related earnings. What logically follows, is that in order to drive shareholder returns, AUM growth is extremely important.

And Blackstone has a great track record of doing exactly that. Most recently, during the first quarter, they have continued to grow their FEAUM by 8% YoY and their perpetual capital by 13% YoY, despite high economic uncertainty. In terms of segments, the first quarter inflows of $40 Billion were dominated by real estate ($17 Billion) and Credit & Insurance ($17 Billion).

As a result, in Q1 2023, base management fees have increased by 12% YoY to $1.6 Billion, marking a 53rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Notably, the fee-related earnings margin has expanded by 0.8% YoY to 57.4%, thanks to management's focus on expense management.

As evident from the table below, in addition to base management fees, Blackstone generates a large part of their earnings from performance fees. This can be problematic, because (1) performance fees are hard to predict, (2) they get a much lower valuation multiple and (3) they are very cyclical.

Indeed, as the broader market has done very poorly over the last 12 months, Blackstone's performance fees have declined by over 50% YoY and so has performance related compensation.

The fee structure with a high performance component is designed to amplify returns during good times, but inevitably hurts them during bad times. Consequently, distributable earnings and dividends are more volatile in case of Blackstone than other asset-light peers.

Blackstone Presentation

There's no doubt, however, that Blackstone will continue to grow their AUM in the future. Name recognition and size is very important in the asset management space and it's really where Blackstone shines, which gives it an enormous competitive advantage to smaller peers.

Thanks to its recognition, the company gets more trust and money from clients, better access to deals and a lot of good data from the different companies they run. The flip side of this, is that it's much more difficult to grow from a trillion dollars in AUM than from a hundred billion.

While Blackstone is not as open about their AUM and FRE growth targets as Brookfield or Blue Owl, it's very likely that they will continue to grow their FEAUM (and consequently FRE) by high single digits to low double digits for years to come, as they have historically.

Including performance-related earnings, distributable earnings are expected to drop 16% YoY this year, but rebound by 36% next year, followed by 13% in 2025.

And the thing is that Blackstone actually has the resources to take advantage of tough economic conditions and go shopping for good deals. This A+ rated company has $8 Billion in cash, $4 Billion available on a credit line and most importantly almost $200 Billion in dry powder ready to deploy across its four key segment.

Blackstone Presentation

Blackstone Valuation

There are multiple ways to value an asset light manager, but since returns are for the most part driven by fee-related earnings, I like to start there.

Over the past 12 months, Blackstone has generated $4.3 Billion in FRE. With a market cap of $120 Billion (and more cash than debt), the stock trades at nearly 28x FRE. That may seem high, and it is above the standard 20-25x range consider fair for Alts, but it's important to note that we are probably in a period of trough earnings right now.

Relative to peer, 28x FRE is also somewhat above Brookfield's 25x, but remember, Blackstone makes a lot of its money in performance fees which are unaccounted for in the FRE calculation. Adding just 10-15% of net realization to fee-related earnings to account for performance fees, puts Blackstone's valuation on par with Brookfield's.

I think there is money to be made in Blackstone, but with lumpy performance fees, the ride likely won't be as smooth as with my favorite Alts mentioned at the beginning of the article. Investors will be paid to wait with a variable dividend of 85% of distributable earnings, which currently stands at $0.82 per share - a yield of 3.3%.

As we get through the period of economic uncertainty, Blackstone's performance fees will rebound and as Fee-Earning AUM grows so will the stock price. Assuming 8-10% annual AUM growth on top of the 3.3% dividend, promises solid 10-12% annual returns going forward. The upside may even be larger if Blackstone ends up being added to the S&P 500 index which would likely re-rate the stock higher. That's why I rate BX as a BUY here $98 per share.

Of course, no investment is with though risk. For Blackstone, the risk to our thesis is mostly connected to high interest rates and a potential recession, both of which make it much harder for Blackstone to fundraise and pressure its valuation. If inflation proves sticker than expected and the Fed has to hold rates higher for longer, it's likely that AUM growth will slow and temporarily fall somewhat short of our forecast.