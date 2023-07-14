Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EDAP: Reiterate Buy After Multiple Investment Updates

Summary

  • EDAP TMS S.A. shares have pushed lower in H2 FY'23, presenting an opportunity to add on weakness.
  • EDAP's Q1 revenues were up 13.8% YoY, with HIFU sales up around 40% YoY.
  • On examination, sentiment and positioning remains bullish in the stock based on market and options-generated data.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy at $15 price objective.

Investment updates

Following my publication in April on EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), shares have corrected ~16.5% to the downside, presenting an ample opportunity for those long of the stock to add to their positions on the weakness.

Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

hrothkrug profile picture
hrothkrug
Today, 5:11 PM
thank you for the update Zach. very informative.
its a bit bothersome that the company doesnt utilize their public relations department, or practice more self promotion in order to educate/interest the street. Daily volume has been laughable, and quite frankly, EDAP is a crummy name for the company. Possibly they should consider a name change (FOCAL).

do you believe its a strategy to remain so quiet between earnings periods?

thanks again for your thoughts.
