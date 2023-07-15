Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Tesla Earnings, Labor Strikes And Russell 2000 Revival In The Spotlight

The earnings calendar in the week ahead include big reports from Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC) (preview), IBM (IBM) (preview), and Tesla (TSLA) (preview). Economic reports of note include the latest Empire Manufacturing readout, the June Retail Sales report, Existing Home Sales report, and another jobless claims update. Federal Reserve members will be in a blackout period ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for July 25-26. At publication time, the probability of a rate hike at the July meeting had risen to 92% based on fed funds futures trading. Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital said the signs inflation problems are coming to an end and rate hikes are nearly over has the Russell 2000 (IWM) stocks rallying. After a big rally in the major indexes of large cap stocks focused on the Magnificent Seven stocks, the advice doled out is that investors should have a preference for small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 17 - Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 18 - Bank of America (BAC), Novartis (NVS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 19 - Goldman Sachs (GS), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), IBM (IBM), U.S. Bancorp (USB), United Airlines (UAL), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Nasdaq (NDAQ).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 20 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott

