Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin: Crypto's Prodigal Son Returns In Remarkable Bullish Turnaround (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 14, 2023 4:43 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock and Fidelity have filed with the SEC for a Bitcoin ETF, indicating institutional adoption of crypto and potentially leading to regulation.
  • The SEC has previously rejected many Bitcoin ETF applications due to concerns about fraudulent practices and investor protection.
  • Bitcoin has seen a 100% rise from its $15k low and a bullish third wave could push it towards the $40k price region if regulatory news is positive.
silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Peaking at an eye watering $69k a coin in late 2021 amidst a fever pitch of zero to hero success stories and a supposed wave of crypto millionaires and influencers, there was one key ingredient missing in Bitcoin's (BTC-USD

This article was written by

Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.89K Followers
Justin Ward is known for his precision in predicting future prices for major equities - Indices and commodities.2023 CALLS:Nvidia $187-$267. Nvidia achieved $267 in April 2023. Additional target of $445.Meta $124-$240 Achieved. $290-$325. Outstanding.Netflix$330-$500 outstanding.Apple$157-$190 achieved. $190-$205. Outstanding.Microsoft $263-$314 Achieved May 2023.Google $101-$121. achieved.S&P500 4139-4700. Outstanding.If you would like to contact Justin you can do so through Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.Linkedin/JustinWardYou can find the link to the book below.https://www.barnesandnoble.com › t...The Ward Three Wave Theory by Justin Ward | NOOK Book (eBook)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.