
Cogeco Communications Inc. (CGEAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCPK:CGEAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Jetté - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Stephanie Price - CIBC World Markets

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Good morning everybody, and welcome to this third quarter conference call, which Philippe and I will present. So, before we begin this call, as usual, I'd like to remind listeners that the call is subject to forward-looking statements, which can be found in the press releases issued yesterday.

And I'll turn the call over to Philippe Jetté.

Philippe Jetté

Thank you, Patrice, and good morning. Thank you everyone for joining us. Our third quarter consolidated results were in line with our expectations. We demonstrated once again our focus on balancing subscriber growth with financial performance, while remaining disciplined on our cost structure.

While Breezeline continued to face headwinds from the macroeconomic and nationwide competitive environments. Cogeco Connexion performed well in the quarter, marked by continued organic growth in its Internet customer base and further supplemented by our oxio acquisition in March.

In both Canada and the United States, we generated higher revenue per customer driven by a better product mix, and supported by our fiber powered wireline networks. We continue to execute successfully on our fiber-to-the-home network expansion

