Cara Therapeutics Faces Uncertainty Despite Potential Reimbursement Extension For Korsuva

Just_Super

Introduction

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), a biopharmaceutical firm listed on the NASDAQ, primarily develops novel therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from pruritus. Their product, Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection, received FDA approval in 2021, and it is the only approved treatment for adults with chronic kidney disease undergoing hemodialysis who experience moderate-to-severe pruritus. Additionally, the company is formulating a pill version of difelikefalin and has begun Phase 3 trials for its use in patients with advanced non-dialysis dependent CKD and atopic dermatitis.

In the past, I've had reservations about Cara Therapeutics due to its challenging financial performance and uncertain market outlook. The high expenses and low revenues created doubt about their ability to deliver a satisfactory return on investment. While they were developing an oral version of difelikefalin and hoping to expand Korsuva's market, the impact of these ventures on the company's market share and financial status was ambiguous. The potential market for Korsuva seemed limited, as it was often a later-line treatment for uremic pruritus, making substantial market share gain a difficult task. Consequently, my previous recommendation for Cara Therapeutics was "Sell." I suggested investors explore other options in the biopharmaceutical sector, with stronger financial performance and more promising market prospects for better long-term returns. Since my initial "Sell" recommendation in February, shares of Cara trade 73% lower.

Recent developments: Jefferies states the US Medicare and Medicaid Services proposes to extend Korsuva's reimbursement to 2027, potentially unlocking Cara Therapeutics' stock value.

Q1 2023 Earnings

In Q1 2023, Cara Therapeutics reported a net loss of $26.7 million, down from a loss of $27.7 million in Q1 2022. Its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities reduced to $123.4 million from $156.7 million at the end of 2022 due to operational expenses. Revenue increased to $6.2 million from $4.8 million in Q1 2022, due to collaborative and royalty revenues, in addition to sales of Korsuva injection. Cost of goods sold rose slightly, while R&D expenses also increased due to direct clinical trial costs. However, G&A expenses decreased due to lower stock-based compensation expenses. Other income also increased due to higher interest income. Based on the current financial position, Cara expects its funds to suffice to fund its planned operations till the second half of 2024.

Data by YCharts

Investors also need to consider the inherent risks associated with investing in a "microcap" company like Cara Therapeutics, which has a market capitalization around $150 million. Operating in the unpredictable biotech sector, their success largely hinges on clinical trial results and regulatory approvals, both of which come with significant uncertainty. These smaller, 'microcap' companies often grapple with substantial operational expenses and restricted revenues. Furthermore, they tend to be less liquid and more susceptible to market volatility compared to their larger counterparts, possibly causing challenges in share trading without influencing the stock price. Potential investors must brace for substantial price fluctuations and the possibility of losses. Prior thorough due diligence is critical before making any investment decisions.

Company Updates

Cara Therapeutics has made several strides recently. The company has launched Kapruvia in France, Finland, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It has also been progressing with enrollment for the Phase 3 KIND program in atopic dermatitis, with preliminary findings expected in late 2023, and final results due in early 2025. The KICK Phase 3 program for advanced CKD is also ongoing, with topline results anticipated in the latter half of 2024. Cara has published its Phase 2 trial results of oral difelikefalin in NP and CKD patients in reputable journals. Finally, it has initiated the KOURAGE Phase 2/3 program for NP-related pruritus treatment, expecting preliminary and final results in 2024 and 2026 respectively.

Potential for Increased Korsuva Reimbursement

Jefferies' statement points to a potential extension of Cara Therapeutics' drug Korsuva's reimbursement period by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) up to 2027. In essence, CMS is the federal agency administering the most extensive healthcare programs in the US: Medicare, offering health insurance to individuals above 65 years, and Medicaid, providing medical cost support to certain low-income individuals and families.

The concept of reimbursement is vital to the commercial viability of any healthcare product. Should CMS extend its reimbursement for Korsuva, it implies the medication's cost will be compensated for those qualified under Medicare and Medicaid. This could likely broaden the drug's availability to these patients, potentially leading to enhanced usage and sales—thus the reference to "sustaining volume growth."

The prolongation of the reimbursement period could also signal positivity for the stock's prospective performance. It might render Cara Therapeutics more appealing to investors, as it hints at a consistent revenue flow for the company during the extended reimbursement span. Hence, Jefferies suggests this move could "boost the stock in the near-to-medium term."

However, it's crucial to recognize that this policy isn't final yet. The agency will establish its final stance on its reimbursement policies after a 60-day public feedback period. During this window, various stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, and other interested entities, can voice their views on the proposed policy. The final decision might be shaped by these inputs, adding a degree of unpredictability to the situation. So, while the proposal is a piece of encouraging news, the ultimate result remains uncertain.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, while recent developments such as the potential extended reimbursement for Korsuva and the ongoing clinical trials show promising signals for Cara Therapeutics, it's essential to consider the broader financial picture. The company still faces the enduring challenges of high operational expenses, limited revenue, and an unclear long-term market potential for its lead product, Korsuva.

However, the projected reimbursement extension for Korsuva by the US Medicare and Medicaid Services presents a potential short-term boon for the stock. If the policy comes into effect, it could improve Cara's near-to-medium term financial prospects, possibly triggering a rebound in the stock price.

Yet, investors must remain cautious. The reimbursement policy isn't final yet, and the outcome of the ongoing trials remains uncertain. Cara's stock has significantly declined over the past six months, and despite the potential for short-term share price appreciation, I maintain a "Sell" recommendation in the long term.

That said, it's crucial for investors to keep an eye on CMS's final decision on the reimbursement policy, monitor the results of Cara's ongoing clinical trials, and the company's overall financial performance. These developments could provide further insight into Cara's future and potentially alter the investment thesis.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

As with any investment recommendation, there are potential risks to my "Sell" guidance on Cara Therapeutics. The biggest risk would be a potential breakthrough in their ongoing clinical trials, which could significantly increase the market potential of their treatments, leading to a dramatic surge in their stock price. The proposed extended reimbursement policy for Korsuva, if approved, might lead to increased sales and revenue, enhancing Cara's financial prospects. Additionally, any unexpected partnerships or acquisitions could alter the financial outlook of the company positively. Lastly, there's the risk inherent in market dynamics, where positive overall trends in the biotech sector could lift Cara's stock despite its individual challenges.