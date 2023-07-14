Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LendingTree: May Be Undervalued

Jul. 14, 2023 5:18 PM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Catalyst remains minimal in the near term, but potential recovery in FY 2025 onwards means that the stock could be undervalued today.
  • Home and consumer segments may continue to see downtrend into FY 2023.
  • Given the ongoing tough macro situation, TREE's focus on right-sizing its business and improving profitability and cash flows is the preferred approach.
Large pile of old credit cards

cunfek

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers with multiple lenders, allowing them to compare and choose the best loan offers for their specific needs. It was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in the United States. The platform covers

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.68K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

