Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bakkt: Inorganic Growth Efforts, Crypto Growth, And Undervalued

Jul. 14, 2023 5:43 PM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
957 Followers

Summary

  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. anticipates enhanced revenue growth in 2023 and beyond due to the acquisition of Apex and potential new inorganic opportunities.
  • The company expects to benefit from the growing international crypto market, new clients from various sectors, and agreements with large clients.
  • Despite potential risks from failed restructuring efforts or regulatory changes, Bakkt is considered undervalued, with a beneficial outlook for 2023.

bitcoin cryptocurrency value price fall drop. Stock market trading graph business with red arrow concept banner background 3d illustration

kaedeezign

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) recently announced that the acquisition of Apex and new inorganic opportunities may enhance revenue growth in 2023 and the coming years. I also think that internationalization efforts, clients coming from new sectors, and agreements with new large

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
957 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKKT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.