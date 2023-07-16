Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hemisphere Energy: 8% Dividend Yield While Benefiting From Improved WCS Pricing

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hemisphere Energy is a small oil producer in Canada. 99% of the output consists of heavy oil.
  • The market seems to ignore the substantial improvement in the WCS Differential. This will, however, have a major impact on the cash flows.
  • Based on spot prices and differentials, I estimate an annualized free cash flow of C$0.25.
  • This means the current dividend of C$0.025 per share per quarter is very well covered.
A sign supporting oil and gas industry in Alberta with the text: I love oil and gas.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME:CA) (OTCQX:HMENF) is a small oil producing company with an output of just over 3,000 boe/day, but rather than getting ahead of itself by pursuing relentless production growth, the company focused on repaying its

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HME:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position in Hemisphere Energy and I am adding at these levels.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

