Jeffrey Glas

NielsenIQ data indicates that UK cigarette sales dropped 1.3% year-on-year in June. The good news is that the trend is improving as May sales were down 5% on an annual basis.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) endured a steeper decline, with net sales off by 6.2% from the same month in 2022. Sales may remain soft in the region due to a recent report from Public Health Wales regarding a crackdown on illicit activity in Europe. Maybe more impactful, the UK government announced plans to provide most UK smokers with a free vape starter kit to assist individuals to quit smoking.

So, there are fundamental headwinds, but a compelling valuation and massive free cash flow make the stock a buy in my view. Moreover, BTI's cash generation should support the firm's high dividend yield.

UK Cigarette Industry Retail Sales Improve Sequentially in June

BofA Global Research

According to Seeking Alpha, BTI engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapor, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff.

The London-based $74 billion market cap Tobacco industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 9.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 8.3% trailing 12-month dividend yield. Ahead of earnings on the 26th, shares feature a low 17% implied volatility percentage, suggesting daily moves of plus or minus 1%.

What's encouraging for BTI is that it has a diversified operation. Volumes are split roughly equally among price segments and smoking categories, so there is some buffer against secular headwinds to cigarette firms. Its defensive portfolio also makes the stock a favorable equity to be overweight should the broad global market encounter volatility. Of course, BTI is challenged by Philip Morris International (PM), particularly in heated tobacco, a growing alternative to traditional cigarettes. Only about 20% of the firm's sales are from faster-growing segments, so that is another risk.

The firm still has a wide moat and a commanding presence across international markets. Overall, the fundamentals are mixed, and I look forward to hearing about the management team's capital allocation plans in its first-half profit report later this month. Earlier this year, it announced that it would halt its share repurchase program. With the stock at a low valuation today, I believe buyback shares would be value accretive.

On valuation, the earnings picture is consistent with per-share profits expected to fall about 5% this year before EPS rises 3% in the out year. Analysts don't see BTI's EPS rising above $4 for any length of time. This makes the valuation situation easier to perform since we have a normalized amount to perform multiple analyses.

Dividends, meanwhile, have been steady over the last several years with the next ex-date coming in September via a $0.70 payout. With an industry-leading 83% gross profit margin (trailing) and a leveraged free cash flow margin percentage above 24%, BTI has been a consistently highly profitable multinational corporation. With an overall free cash flow yield near 8%, the firm is a cash cow and can be seen as a source of safety during market volatility. In 2023, though, a risk-on market environment has resulted in very weak relative performance.

BTI: Flat EPS Growth Expected, But Ample Free Cash Flow Generation

Seeking Alpha

If we assume $4 of EPS on the ADR shares and apply BTI's 5-year average forward operating earnings multiple, then the stock should be near $40. I assert this Consumer Staples company is undervalued, and that is particularly attractive considering most stocks in this defensive sector trade at rich valuations versus the broad market. Of course, dismal EPS growth expectations warrant a valuation discount, but an 8 P/E is too cheap in my view.

BTI: Attractive Valuation Metrics, But Low Growth A Concern

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed first half of 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, July 26 (unspecified) which was rescheduled up a day back in March. The next dividend ex-date is slated for Thursday, September 28. No other volatility catalysts are expected according to the corporate event calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With muted growth prospects, big-time free cash flow, and a high yield, though a scant growth outlook, the chart setup is not all that bad considering its underperformance in recent years. Notice in the chart below that shares are near long-term support in the low $30s. What's encouraging to me is that the stock notched a bullish false breakdown to $27.32 in early 2020, and that level has held on a few retests since late 2020. Long here with a stop under the $31.60 double-bottom low could make sense.

Also, a wider stop on this low-volatility stock would work - perhaps under $26. With a flat 200-day moving average, there is no clear trend. What's more, a persistent trading range from the low $30s to the upper $40s has held firm. I see high volume by price up to the low $40s, so a breakout above the early 2022 peak would be encouraging and could lead to a rally into the upper $60s, perhaps threatening the old 2017 highs. One step at a time though.

Overall, it is not an entirely exciting setup, but we have levels to watch both on the upside and downside.

BTI: Shares Near Low-End Of A Trading Range, Favorable Risk/Reward Setup

StockCharts.com

Lastly, it is important to note that on a total return basis, BTI has been a weak performer even compared to the soft equity spots of Consumer Staples (XLP) and the United Kingdom stock market ETF (EWU). I would like to see improved momentum and relative strength in the price action before getting too aggressively long.

BTI: Relative Weakness Versus Consumer Staples and UK Stocks

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am initiating a buy rating on BTI. I assert its free cash flow makes the dividend yield safe despite a weak growth outlook. With low implied volatility ahead of earnings later this month, long-term investors can own this stock for its yield with some confidence.