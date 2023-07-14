Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The June Report

Peter Arendas profile picture
Peter Arendas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Precious Metals R&S Index declined by 3.59% in June.
  • The Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index declined by 3.40%.
  • The best performance was recorded by Empress Royalty; its share price grew by 9.09%.
  • The biggest decline was experienced by Sailfish Royalty; its share price declined by 13.89%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Royalty & Streaming Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their

Would you like to have some exposure to precious and industrial metals in your stock portfolio, but you are afraid of risks related to the classical mining industry? Then take a closer look at the royalty & streaming companies! The Royalty & Streaming Corner is here to help you to better orientate within this specific stock market segment, to better understand its risks and opportunities, and to make better investment decisions! Join today and enjoy a free trial!

This article was written by

Peter Arendas profile picture
Peter Arendas
7.23K Followers
An in-depth analysis of the royalty and streaming industry

I am an associate professor at the University of Economics in Bratislava, Department of Banking and International Finance. My dissertation was focused on commodity markets and my habilitation was focused on the calendar anomalies. I have more than 15 years of investing experience. My investments mostly focus on small- and mid-cap companies in the resource sector. Since May 2019, I have been preparing regular monthly reports focused on the precious metals royalty & streaming industry. Based on positive feedbacks and numerous inquiries, I decided to launch a Marketplace Service named "Royalty & Streaming Corner", which provides an in-depth analysis of this exciting market segment, as well as investment ideas from the mining industry.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMPYF, EMX, TDTRF, SAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.