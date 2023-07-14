Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adapting To Change: Lamar Advertising's Growth Potential In The Digital Era

Jul. 14, 2023 7:28 PM ETLamar Advertising Company (LAMR)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
229 Followers

Summary

  • Lamar Advertising has a strong track record of revenue and free cash flow growth, with an average ROE of 26.51% over the past 10 years, significantly higher than the sector median.
  • Despite increasing competition from digital advertising, Lamar is investing in digital advertising technologies and expanding its digital billboard network to adapt to the changing landscape.
  • Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, Lamar is currently undervalued, offering a potential gain of 25.5% compared to its current market price, making it an attractive investment option.

Empty advertisement boards in NYC

mura/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), founded in 1902, is a prominent outdoor advertising company operating across North America. With an extensive network of over 350,000 displays in the United States and Canada, Lamar provides a wide range

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
229 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.